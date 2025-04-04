Russell Brand charged with rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand has been formally charged with rape and sexual assault, following an investigation that began in 2023.

The 50-year-old comedian faced scrutiny after multiple allegations emerged, prompted by a joint investigation conducted by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times.

Now, Russell has been charged with oral rape and two counts of sexual assault over a 7-year-period according to police.

© Getty An investigation was launched into the comedian back in 2023 after receiving a number of allegations

The Metropolitan Police said the charges relate to four separate women.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation said: "The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

© Getty The alleged incidents took place between 1999 and 2005

"The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk.

"Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line."

Russell is expected to appear in court on 2 May.

Jaswant Narwal, of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of sexual offences.

“We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023.

“We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.”

Sentencing guidelines for rape in the UK According to Lawtons Solicitors, it's difficult to offer an estimated timeline of the sentencing for rape due as it varies from case to case. On average, the prison sentence for rape in the UK can be anywhere from 4 to 19 years. Minimum sentence There is no statutory minimum sentence for rape in the UK. Lawtons' website advises: "Generally, sentencing for rape convictions starts from 4 years imprisonment. This sentence would only be given for category 3 offences and it is also very rare to receive such a short sentence, given that the majority of rape convictions also include some degree of harm or culpability." Maximum sentence The maximum sentence for rape is life imprisonment, which doesn't necessarily mean that they will spend their whole life behind bars. Lawtons' guidance explains: "Instead, someone who is given a life sentence usually spends 15 years in prison. In these cases, the offenders will spend the rest of their lives on a life licence. This means they would immediately be called back to prison if they were to commit another crime."

Russell's wife Laura Brand, with whom he shares three children, is yet to comment on the allegations.

What has Russell said in the past about the rape allegations?

The evening before the allegations were made public on Saturday 16 September 2023 Russell said in a YouTube video: "These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. As I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. Watch the video below.

WATCH: Russell Brand denies 'very serious allegations' in new YouTube video

"I was always transparent about that then – almost too transparent – and I'm being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question: Is there another agenda at play? It feels to me like there's a serious and concerted agenda to control these kinds of spaces and these kinds of voices."

He added that there are "witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct," and that he would not share further details due to the seriousness of the allegations.

What Dispatches and the Sunday Times reported

A joint investigation from the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches saw five women accuse Russell of sexual assault and rape, as well as coercive and emotional abuse. The allegations date from between 2006 and 2013 during the height of Russell's career. One of the women alleged she was just 16 when she entered into a three-month-long relationship with him.

Two other women claimed that he attacked them when he lived in Los Angeles, with one saying she was treated in a rape crisis centre on the same day and that he had sent her text messages saying he was "very sorry" when she texted him to say: "When a girl say[s] NO it means no."

Another claimed that the comedian threatened to take legal action against her if she went public with her allegations, and one of the women claimed that he was "physically and emotionally abusive" during their time together and that he sexually assaulted her.

The intial investigation from Dispatches and the Sunday Times began in 2020, and as well as talking to the accusers, interviewed other sources including friends and family of his ex-girlfriends, fellow comedians and people who have worked with him on either TV or the radio.