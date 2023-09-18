Kristen Bell’s stark warning to Russell Brand on set surface amid shocking allegations

Amid the recent explosive allegations surrounding Russell Brand, a recollection from the set of the 2008 comedy, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, has resurfaced.

Kristen Bell, 43, who played the titular role in the movie, had publicly warned her co-star Russell, 48, about his behavior on set.

Kristen's statements during press interviews at the time indicate a strong and clear boundary she set with her co-star. "He didn't try to mess with me or get in my pants. He knew I would lop his nuts off," she stated in one interview, further noting in another that she had 'intimidated' Russell from the very beginning and made her stance clear: "I made it really clear from the beginning that I would sock him in the [expletive] if he tried anything. So he was intimidated."

However, contrasting these remarks, Kristen also expressed her fondness for working with Russell. She acknowledged: "I may be the only woman in the world who would shout that from the rooftops, but I did."

Kristen Bell and Russell Brand starred in Forgetting Sarah Marshall together

Russell, in return, commented post-release of Forgetting Sarah Marshall that Kristen would be 'the perfect mate' for him, jesting: "Naturally Kristen would be the perfect woman for me. And the perfect guy, that's still me."

The atmosphere around Russell has grown tense after a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches unveiled accusations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse.

These allegations allegedly occurred during the peak of Russell's fame from 2006 to 2013 when he was associated with BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4. Russell has since fervently denied these claims.

Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Russell Brand, Ben Hader and Jason Segel

Compounding the seriousness of these claims, one woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Russell during a three-month relationship when she was only 16 and still in school.

It's reported that Russell, using his company-provided car service, would have her picked up from school. Such revelations have raised red flags at BBC, who, after some hesitance, have now launched an internal investigation.

Russell denied all the accusations that have yet to have been made public

The extensive allegations cover a myriad of accusations, ranging from rape in his Los Angeles home, to sexual assault on co-workers and threats of legal actions, and physical and emotional abuse.

Such grave allegations have cast a shadow on Russell's television legacy. Channel 4, in response to the news, has removed all programs associated with Russell, including episodes of The Great British Bake Off and Big Brother's Big Mouth.

The allegations, which Russell refutes, date back to the height of his career

Netflix has also been under pressure to remove Russell's comedy special, Re:Birth, from its platform. BBC's acknowledgment of the situation came in the form of a statement, recognizing the seriousness of the allegations and stating that they were "urgently looking into the issues raised."

Beyond the BBC, Banijay UK, which produced programs that Russell hosted between 2004 and 2006, also announced their investigation into the allegations.