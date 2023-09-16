Russell Brand accused of sexual assault and rape following Sunday Times and Channel 4 investigation

A joint investigation from the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches has seen five women accuse comedian Russell Brand of sexual assault and rape, as well as coercive and emotional abuse.

The allegations date from between 2006 and 2013 during the height of Russell's career, when he was a popular BBC and Channel 4 presenter, the star of Hollywood films such as Get Him to the Greek and the Despicable Me franchise, and briefly (from 2010 to 2012) the husband of pop star Katy Perry. One of the women claims that she first met the comedian when she was 16 and entered into a three-month-long relationship with him.

WATCH: Russell Brand reacts to allegations levelled at him

Speaking to the publication and programme, she claims that both her mother and a taxi driver who knew Russell's address attempted to dissuade her from continuing, but she did so anyway. She alleges that the comedian referred to her as "the child" and that she had to "punch him in the stomach" when he sexually assaulted her in order to stop him.

Two other women claimed that he attacked them when he lived in Los Angeles, with one saying she was treated in a rape crisis centre on the same day and that he had sent her text messages saying he was "very sorry" when she texted him to say: "When a girl say[s] NO it means no." The third said that Russell threatened to take legal action against her if she went public with her allegations.

© Alo Ceballos The allegations, which Russell refutes, date back to the height of his career

A fourth alleged that Russell was "physically and emotionally abusive" during their time together and that he had sexually assaulted her. Most of the women have decided to remain anonymous following their allegations, and they do not know each other. Russell and wife Laura have been married since 2017, and share two children together.

The investigation into the 48-year-old began in 2020, and the Sunday Times and Dispatches have spoken not only to the women bringing the allegations, but also other sources including friends and family of his ex-girlfriends, fellow comedians and people who have worked with him on either TV or the radio.

© Carl Court The investigation has spoken to those who know the comedian

Investigators have also seen private emails and text messages as well as medical and therapy notes and gone through Russell's books, shows and YouTube channel where he may have referred to the allegations.

Researchers and runners on Channel 4 shows claimed that Russell would ask them to go into the audience and arrange for him to meet female members, with some saying they were made to feel like a "pimp" for the former Big Brother's Big Mouth presenter. One also said they tried raising the issue with senior management, but claims were dismissed. Part of the investigation says that Russell's behaviour was an "open secret" with some senior executives.

© Gareth Cattermole Runners and junior staff say Russell had them find female members of the audience for him on Big Brother: Big Mouth

Banijay UK, which owns Endemol, the production company behind Big Brother, say they have reviewed files and correspondence and could find no evidence any issues with Russell's behaviour were brought up with them.

The investigation also claims that his behaviour was well-known on the comedy scene, with one male comedian saying he knew that female comedians had set up online groups to warn other comedians and industry professionals about Russell.

© Caitlin Mogridge There are alleged online groups run by female comedians warning of his behaviour

Responding to the allegations, Russell's lawyers said they weren't able to respond due to the "large litany of questions" posed and the choice to keep the women anonymous. They called the investigation a "concerted campaign" to damage their client, who believes there is a "deeply concerning agenda to all this, namely the fact that he is an alternative media broadcaster competing with mainstream media".

In a YouTube video published on Friday, Russell said the same. Addressing viewers, he said: "I've received two extremely disturbing letters… amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque, attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.

© Russell Brand Russell denied the accusations in a YouTube video

"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. As I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual.

"I was always transparent about that then – almost too transparent – and I'm being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question: Is there another agenda at play? It feels to me like there's a serious and concerted agenda to control these kinds of spaces and these kinds of voices."

He added that there are "witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct," and that he would not share further details due to the seriousness of the allegations.