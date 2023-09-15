Russell Brand denies 'very serious allegations' in new YouTube video

Russell Brand has denied allegations that he claims will be published by the mainstream media. The comedian took to his YouTube channel late on Friday September 15 to tell his fans that there are "some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,' and insisted thst his romantic relationships were alway consensual.

"Now this isn't the usual type of video we make on this channel where we critique, attack and undermine the news in all its corruption because in this story, I am the news," he began. "I've received two extremely disturbing letters… amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque, attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."

© Jeff Spicer Russell refuted the serious allegations

"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. As I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual," he continued.

"I was always transparent about that then – almost too transparent – and I'm being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question. Is there another agenda at play? It feels to me like there's a serious and concerted agenda to control these kinds of spaces and these kinds of voices."

"I don't mind them using my books and my stand-uo to talk about my promiscuous consensual conduct in the past. What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations," he said.

He went on to claim that there are "witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct," and concluded that "because of the serious nature of the allegations," he would not share any further details but that he would be looking into the matter because "it's very, very serious".

His video comes amid rumors of a Me Too expose coming from British newspaper TheSunday Times, and Channel 4 documentary program Dispatches.

Channel 4's TV guide did not offer any further details, except to call the one-off episode, "a 90-minute special Dispatches investigation". It will air on Channel 4 in the UK at 10pm on Saturday September 16.