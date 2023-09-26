Russell Brand: Who are his parents? All there is to know about Ronald and Barbara

Russell Brand has made headlines in recent weeks after the actor and comedian, 48, was accused of a series of shocking crimes including rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

The former Big Brother host was the subject of an investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches, The Times and The Sunday Times who spoke with a number of alleged victims who claim a series of incidents occurred while Russell was at the height of his fame, spanning from 2003 to 2013.

Russell has vehemently denied allegations in a public statement he shared via a video on his social media platforms. In the clip, which was posted before the Dispatches documentary aired, he said: "I've received two extremely disturbing letters… amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque, attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."

The actor continued: "These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. As I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual."

Since the news broke, Russell has laid low at his home where he lives with his wife and children. Here is more information about his family.

Who are Russell Brand's parents?

Russell Brand's parents are Ronald and Barbara. Russell, who is the only son of Ronald and Barbara, was born in Essex on 4 June, 1975. His parents separated when Russell was an infant, leaving him to be raised by his mother. Reports state that Ronald worked as a photographer, but little else is known about the stand-up comic's dad.

Russell has, however, spoken about the "strange" relationship he had with his father in the past both in comedy routines and in his memoir, My Booky Wook. In the book, Russell explains the emotional impact of his father leaving the family home had on him, which in turn had an effect on his behaviour including his struggles with addiction. He later explains an experience with his father in Thailand as a 17-year-old in which he sought Ronald's approval by hiring a sex worker.

Russell has a close relationship with his mum and the comedian spoke out about a serious car incident she was involved in back in 2018. Russell decided to cancel his upcoming gigs at the time and shared the news with his fans in a video.

"My mum's been in a really serious road accident and has sustained what are being called 'polytraumatic injuries', that means numerous, life-threatening injuries," he said. "I can't imagine performing at the moment." Later, Russell said his mum had made an "incredible recovery."

In 2017, Russell revealed that his mum was diagnosed with cancer having had five previous diagnoses it the past including uterine cancer, when Russell was eight years old, and breast cancer.

Who is Russell Brand's wife?

Russell is married to Laura Gallacher, the sister of broadcaster, Kirsty. The actor and Laura, who is the daughter of golfer Bernard Gallacher, married in 2017. Their daughter Mabel was born in November 2016 and in July 2018, the couple welcomed their second child, Peggy. They are expecting their third child together.