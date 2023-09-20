Katy Perry breaks silence for the first time since ex-husband Russell Brand's shocking allegations

Katy Perry has broken her silence on social media for the first time since the recent allegations against her ex-husband, Russell Brand, surfaced.

The comedian and actor, now 48, faces accusations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse from four women. These alleged incidents reportedly occurred during 2006-2013, at the pinnacle of Brand's career.

Despite the gravity of the situation surrounding Russell, Katy's Instagram post on Tuesday made no reference to the allegations.

Instead, the pop star introduced her latest line of cowboy boots, sharing a vibrant photo of herself perched on a scooter.

The caption simply read, 'Scootin n bootin', maintaining a discreet silence on her ex-husband's current issues. Prior to this, she had hinted in past interviews about knowing 'the truth' about Russell.

© Getty Images Katy breaks her silence

Recent images revealed Katy in Los Angeles for the first time since the news broke, navigating the streets in her Porsche. Her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, was also seen earlier that day heading towards the gym.

Katy and Russell's whirlwind romance began in 2008, culminating in a grandiose wedding at the Ranthambore Tiger Sanctuary in Rajasthan, India, in 2010.

© Jon Kopaloff Singer Katy Perry and actor Russell Brand arrive at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

However, the relationship was short-lived. In an unexpected move, Russell communicated his intention to divorce through a text message the following year. Their marriage lasted only 14 months.

In a 2013 Vogue interview, now under renewed scrutiny, Katy expressed that she once felt responsible for the end of their marriage until she learned 'the real truth.'

© Dominic Lipinski - PA Images Russell Brand and Katy Perry arriving for the UK Premiere of Arthur

Without revealing specifics, she alluded to keeping this 'truth' safe and undisclosed, sparking widespread speculation. Reflecting on her relationship with her ex Katy stated: "He's a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him."

She further added: "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can't necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day."

Recent investigative reports by UK media outlets The Times and Sunday Times, in collaboration with Channel 4, brought to light multiple undisclosed allegations against Russell from the early 2000s, and he has fervently denied all charges.

© Yui Mok - PA Images Russell Brand and Katy Perry at the aftershow party after his one man show at the Royal Albert Hall

Subsequent to the initial accusations, further allegations arose. One includes a woman who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Russell during a short-lived relationship when she was only 16.

Such serious claims have resulted in both the BBC and Channel 4 initiating internal investigations regarding accusations of inappropriate behavior by Russell towards staff and audience members during his tenure with them.

In response to the allegations, Channel 4 has opted to remove all content associated with Russell, including episodes of popular shows like The Great British Bake Off and Big Brother's Big Mouth.

Likewise, there have been calls for Netflix to delist his comedy special, Re:Birth.

Adding to the pressure on Russell, Scotland Yard announced their interest in speaking to the alleged victims, signaling a potential deepening of the investigation.