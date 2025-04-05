Inside Bette Davis’ mysterious four marriages - 11pm gallery

Bette Davis was at the helm of Hollywood's Golden Age, having graced the screen in an array of classic films that have stood the test of time. While many remember the star for stellar performances in the likes of Jezebel (1938), What Ever Happened to Baby Jane (1962), and Death on the Nile (1978), less is known about her personal life away from the spotlight.

The actress was not only a beloved figure on the big screen but also captivated the hearts of the men in her life. Throughout her journey, Bette married four different men, including one who ultimately divorced her due to her deep passion for literature.

April 5 marks what would have been Bette's 117th birthday, and to honor her legacy, HELLO! takes a closer look at the late star's love life, unveiling the true identities of the mysterious painters, actors, and musicians who played a part in it.

Harmon Nelson (1932 to 1938) Bette married her first husband, the musician Harmon Nelson, back in 1932. The couple's relationship has been shrouded in mystery, and the pair divorced in 1938. However, according to an early edition of the New York Times, Harmon detailed that the actress "thought her work was more important than her marriage". The musician added that his wife "insisted on reading books or manuscripts" when they had guests, and he found it "all very upsetting". In 1982, Bette revealed that she had two abortions at her husband's request over the course of their marriage. "Being the dutiful wife, that's what I did," she shared. Harmon remarried in 1946 and remained with his wife Anne until he passed in 1975.

Arthur Farnsworth (1940 to 1943) Bette eloped with her high school sweetheart, Arthur Farnsworth, in December 1940. Arthur was a commercial airline pilot before he pursued a career in acting. However, following a fall down the stairs and a subsequent blood clot on the right side of his skull, he died in 1943.



William Grant Sherry (1945 to 1950) Bette tied the knot with William Grant Sherry in 1945. The artist was six years younger than the actress and the couple welcomed their daughter Barbara Davis Hyman in 1947. The pair divorced in 1950 and endured a lengthy custody battle. "He was a very childish type of human being, [but out of our marriage] came this marvelous daughter who has been the greatest fun of my life," Bette shared. William went on to marry Barbara's nanny, Marion Richards, in 1950 and had two more children.