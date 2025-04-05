Mariah Carey embarrasses teenage son after unexpected appearance

Mariah Carey may be a chart-topping artist and global superstar, but she's still a regular mom who can easily embarrass her teenage children.

The 56-year-old made an unexpected cameo on her son Moroccan's Twitch livestream earlier this week. As Mariah entered the room, her son asked: "You wanna come here, mom?."

© Getty Images Mariah Carey with her children

Viewers on the livestream erupted into a frenzy as they gushed over the singer's rare appearance. Mariah was seen on the screen dressed in an all-black ensemble with stylish sheer stockings. The singer's golden-hued locks were styled into her signature bouncy curls while her makeup exuded soft glamour with a smokey eye, a contoured cheek, and a glossy lip.

Mariah held the family's adorable white fluffy dog as she emerged into the frame. The comments section of the livestream was flooded by fans wishing the star well. One user penned: "Hi, Mrs. Carey!."

Moroccan's twin sister, Monroe, also made an appearance in the video dressed in an oversized orange sweatshirt and black pants.

The 13-year-old was sitting in his bedroom by his desk clad in a pink beanie and black sweatshirt adorned with a spider web print.

"Mom, they can see you," he said.

He added: "They're saying, 'Hi, Mariah. I love you',".

© Getty Images Mariah with her ex-husband and their twin children

Moroccan appeared embarrassed in the video and said: "Oh, my god."

The 'Emotions' hitmaker crouched down to the screen and addressed her fans. "Hi, I love you too," she replied.

However, Mariah's son clearly had enough of his mom stealing his thunder as he demanded her to leave. "Get out of my room," he said.

Mariah's family

The singer welcomed the twins with her ex-husband Nick Cannon in 2011. Mariah has opened up about the joys of motherhood in the past. "They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," she told People.

© Instagram Photo shared by Mariah Carey on Instagram September 14, 2024 from a visit to the Great Wall of China in Beijing with her twins

"I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."

She added: "It's hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don't think everything is just handed to them."

Mariah named her son after the Moroccan-inspired decor in her New York City apartment that served as the location of her engagement to Nick.

Meanwhile, Monroe is clearly set for stardom as she made her modeling debut back in July 2021 in a back-to-school ad for children's brand OshKosh B'Gosh. "As a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts," said Mariah.