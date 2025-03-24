Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe's head-turning transformation in photos ahead of 14th birthday

Mariah Carey's daughter is more and more her total mini-me with each passing day.

The "Fantasy" singer's daughter Monroe is not only her mom's double but all grown up now, and she proved as much in her latest selfie.

In addition to the 13-year-old, the Grammy winner is also a mom to her twin Moroccan, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, to whom she was married from 2008 to 2016.

Last week, Monroe supported her mom at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, during which she was honored with the annual Icon Award.

And though the teenager, who will be 14 in April, did not appear to make a stop by the red carpet, she later took to Instagram with some behind-the-scenes videos from when she was on her way to the event.

In one, she appeared in a car, wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress and with her typically curly hair straightened, singing Julia Wolf's "In My Room," and in another similar one, she is singing Olivia Rodrigo's "Get Him Back."

Last year, Mariah revealed that Monroe had long wished to be able to straighten her curly hair, and that the time finally came around when she officially became a teenager. Back in March, Mariah took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Monroe, who had traded in her usual voluminous, curly brunette hair in favor of much straighter, long soft waves.

In the pic, she's wearing a green and blue tie-dye sweatshirt, red glasses and a Starface pimple patch on her cheek, and is sticking out her tongue to the camera. Her brother Moroccan is standing next to her, still sporting his natural curls.

Then, in a moment many moms can surely relate to, Mariah wrote: "The days of, 'You can't straighten your hair!' are over!!" and added the hashtag: "Mommy Gives In."

Also last year around the twins' milestone birthday, their dad Nick similarly reflected on how fast they were growing up. Speaking with People shortly before the milestone birthday, he said: "It's crazy, man. I was just talking to them about that," adding: "13! That's a big age, too. I remember that age like it was yesterday."

He also noted: "Then you think in five more years they'll be college students and adults, and it's like, 'Whoa. Wow.' Time flies like crazy."

"You scroll through your iPhone and they send you those photos like, 'This was three years ago today,' and you are like, 'Yo, I thought that was last week,'" he joked. "You just see the growth just right before your eyes."