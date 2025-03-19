Mariah Carey's latest 'diva' moment goes viral – watch

Mariah Carey is no stranger to the spotlight, and as such, she’s well-versed in the art of flattering lighting. The singer was therefore left unimpressed by the lighting arrangement at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards when she graced the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The "Obsessed" singer was presented with the Icon Award during Monday's ceremony. As she took to the stage, Mariah hilariously said: "Is the lighting OK cause I don’t like bad lighting…"

WATCH: Mariah Carey Reacts To Bad Lighting At Awards Show The singer was presented with the Icon Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Mariah's playful 'diva' remark sent the audience into fits of laughter, as the production team quickly adjusted the arrangement, casting a brighter spotlight on her.

The musician proceeded to ask the audience whether they liked her ensemble and treated them to an elegant twirl that showed off all angles of the shimmering black gown.

© Getty Images Mariah Carey looked incredible in a custom gown

Mariah looked sensational in a custom gown from Mariana Romanova. The garment featured a figure-hugging silhouette adorned with silver sparkles and sheer details on the bodice.

Styled by Wilfredo Rosado, the dazzling number also boasted stylish, sculptural sleeves dressed in mesh fabric that framed the star's shoulders. Meanwhile, Mariah frosted herself with a pair of diamond-encrusted earrings from Etho Maria, a scene-stealing necklace courtesy of Harry Kotlar, and a bracelet by Akillis.

Mariah oozed chic as her blonde locks were styled into soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup exuded soft glam with a shimmery bronze eye, a contoured cheek, and a glossy nude lip.

© Getty Images The singer delivered a heartfelt speech

Upon receiving the special tribute, Mariah said: "Thank you iHeart for this honour."

"As a kid I used to listen to my favourite artists on the radio and dream of being on the airwaves myself. Now, for those of you who may not know what airwaves are, think of it as the non-WiFi of streaming," she continued.

"Even now I still get excited when I hear one of my songs playing on the radio. It never stops being magical."

Mariah made sure to thank iHeartRadio President John Sykes in her heartfelt speech. "He was my first manager by the way. Some people think it was this other guy, but it wasn’t him. It was John."

© Getty Images Mariah received the Icon Award

This "other guy" in question is the singer's ex-husband, Tommy Mottola.

The five-time Grammy winner took a moment to remember her mom who passed away in August last year. "On this St Patrick’s day, I want to honour my mother Patricia Carey for giving me the gift of music," she said.

The star-studded night included stellar performances from hit artists such as Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla and Gracie Abrams. Mariah's fellow honorees included Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Nelly, and Gracie Abrams.