Mariah Carey's son Moroccan reflects on 'crazy' year: 'Endured and pushed through struggle'

2024 made for quite the transformative and exciting year for Mariah Carey's twins.

The "Fantasy" singer is a mom to twins Moroccan and Monroe, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, to whom she was married from 2008 to 2016.

Last year, the two officially became teenagers as they rang in their 13th birthday in April, and in honor of the new year, Moroccan shared some reflections on the past year.

WATCH: Mariah Carey's twins share surprising video with Nick Cannon

Over the weekend, Mariah's son took to Instagram to recap the past year, sharing a video montage featuring some highlights.

The video was largely quick passing clips of different moments with friends and family, and glimpses into the year's vacations, outings, and photos with his parents.

"Okay, I know this is like 11 days late so don't hate crime me," Moroccan first joked, before reflecting on the "crazy" year.

© Getty Images The twins have often joined Mariah on stage

"2024 was such a fun and crazy year and it's crazy that we have all endured and pushed through struggle, and now it's been like 5 years since covid!" he shared.

MORE: Mariah Carey's towering twins lead tour of dad Nick Cannon's $3 million mansion

MORE: Mariah Carey's daughter is almost as tall as her in new family Christmas photos

"It's crazy!" he emphasized, and lastly added: "But anyways, hope this year works out well too. Prayers to everybody in LA. God is with you all," seemingly referring to the ongoing wildfires that have burned over 30,000 acres of the city and thousands of residences and city structures.

© Instagram Moroccan turned 13 in April

Last year, when the twins officially became teenagers, their dad Nick reflected on how fast they were growing up.

MORE: Mariah Carey holds hands with rumored new beau as she celebrates breaking Christmas record

© Instagram The doting mom with her kids in Brazil

Speaking with People shortly before the milestone birthday, he said: "It's crazy, man. I was just talking to them about that," adding: "13! That's a big age, too. I remember that age like it was yesterday."

MORE: Mariah Carey rocks festive red mini dress and snow boots amid 'devastating' health setback

© Instagram The three are based in Los Angeles

He also noted: "Then you think in five more years they'll be college students and adults, and it's like, 'Whoa. Wow.' Time flies like crazy."

"You scroll through your iPhone and they send you those photos like, 'This was three years ago today,' and you are like, 'Yo, I thought that was last week,'" he joked. "You just see the growth just right before your eyes."