Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mariah Carey's son Moroccan reflects on 'crazy' year: 'Endured and pushed through struggle'
Subscribe
Mariah Carey's son Moroccan reflects on 'crazy' year: 'Endured and pushed through struggle'
Mariah Carey attends Variety's 2019 Power of Women: Los Angeles presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Mariah Carey's son Moroccan reflects on 'crazy' year: 'Endured and pushed through struggle'

The "Fantasy" singer shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

2024 made for quite the transformative and exciting year for Mariah Carey's twins.

The "Fantasy" singer is a mom to twins Moroccan and Monroe, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, to whom she was married from 2008 to 2016.

Last year, the two officially became teenagers as they rang in their 13th birthday in April, and in honor of the new year, Moroccan shared some reflections on the past year.

WATCH: Mariah Carey's twins share surprising video with Nick Cannon

Over the weekend, Mariah's son took to Instagram to recap the past year, sharing a video montage featuring some highlights.

The video was largely quick passing clips of different moments with friends and family, and glimpses into the year's vacations, outings, and photos with his parents.

"Okay, I know this is like 11 days late so don't hate crime me," Moroccan first joked, before reflecting on the "crazy" year.

mariah carey and twin children on stage© Getty Images
The twins have often joined Mariah on stage

"2024 was such a fun and crazy year and it's crazy that we have all endured and pushed through struggle, and now it's been like 5 years since covid!" he shared.

MORE: Mariah Carey's towering twins lead tour of dad Nick Cannon's $3 million mansion

MORE: Mariah Carey's daughter is almost as tall as her in new family Christmas photos

"It's crazy!" he emphasized, and lastly added: "But anyways, hope this year works out well too. Prayers to everybody in LA. God is with you all," seemingly referring to the ongoing wildfires that have burned over 30,000 acres of the city and thousands of residences and city structures.

Selfie shared by Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's daughter Monroe on Instagram of her twin brother Moroccan© Instagram
Moroccan turned 13 in April

Last year, when the twins officially became teenagers, their dad Nick reflected on how fast they were growing up.

MORE: Mariah Carey holds hands with rumored new beau as she celebrates breaking Christmas record

Mariah Carey in Brazil with her twins, Moroccan (L) and Monroe© Instagram
The doting mom with her kids in Brazil

Speaking with People shortly before the milestone birthday, he said: "It's crazy, man. I was just talking to them about that," adding: "13! That's a big age, too. I remember that age like it was yesterday."

MORE: Mariah Carey rocks festive red mini dress and snow boots amid 'devastating' health setback

Mariah Carey celebrates her waterside birthday with twins Moroccan and Monroe© Instagram
The three are based in Los Angeles

He also noted: "Then you think in five more years they'll be college students and adults, and it's like, 'Whoa. Wow.' Time flies like crazy."

"You scroll through your iPhone and they send you those photos like, 'This was three years ago today,' and you are like, 'Yo, I thought that was last week,'" he joked. "You just see the growth just right before your eyes."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More