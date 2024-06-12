Elizabeth Hurley wows in leg-lengthening skinny jeans alongside lookalike son Damian

Strictly Confidential actress Elizabeth Hurley pulled out all the stops on Tuesday as she attended the Ernsting's Family Fashion Show in Hamburg alongside her son Damian.

For the sartorial showcase, Elizabeth, 59, donned a black satin bomber jacket and a pair of figure-hugging skinny jeans. She accessorised with a pair of skyscraper silver heels and a pair of turquoise drop earrings.

© Getty Images The mother-son duo appeared in high spirits

As for hair and makeup, the star wore her honeyed brunette locks in glamorous waves. She coated her lashes in wispy mascara and added a slick of peachy lip gloss for some added shine.

© Franziska Krug Elizabeth looked so chic in head-to-toe black

The actress was joined by her lookalike son Damian whom she shares with her ex Steve Bing. Echoing his mother's laidback look, the 22-year-old similarly donned a pair of low-waisted jeans, square-toed leather boots and a navy sweater emblazoned with a sequin T-Rex.

Ahead of the event, the mother-son duo graced the red carpet with the pair adopting the same pose as they beamed for the cameras.

Elizabeth and Damian recently teamed up on Strictly Confidential - Damian's directorial debut film.

Released on 5 April, the film charts Mia (Georgie Lock), a young woman haunted by the death of her best friend, Rebecca (Lauren McQueen).

© Getty Images Damian and Elizabeth share a close bond

Invited to return to the Caribbean island where Rebecca spent her final days, Mia unravels the mystery of her friend's tragic drowning, uncovering a world of betrayal and murder. Cast as Rebecca's mum, Lily, Elizabeth was thrilled to collaborate with Damian on the project.

"I found it very liberating having someone that I trusted behind the camera, someone who I could trust on set, someone who I could trust in the edit, and someone who I could trust in post-production," she told Pop Culturalist.

© Kristina Bumphrey Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley at the special screening of Strictly Confidential in NYC

"It's not always like that. For me, it was a really lovely thing, so much so that I'd like him to direct me again. I trust Damian."

She continued: "I love the fact that I've seen him weave into this film all the subject matter that he's always been interested in like loyalty, betrayal, loss, deceit, and then set it in this glamorous setting where everybody looks so fabulous. But underneath the surface, it's really dark."

Elizabeth's bond with Damian

The duo have a shared passion for fashion. In conversation with The Sunday Times, Damian said: "I steal leather trousers all the time. Jackets are always great. Any big oversized blazers she steals in a heartbeat."

© Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Meanwhile, during a conversation with HELLO!, Damian shared: "We have a twin-like telepathy, and I think that serves us very well. But the moment there's a clash, it's like you're arguing with yourself.

"If we're fighting, we'll suddenly interrupt ourselves mid-sentence and go: 'Oh my God, I forgot to tell you.'"