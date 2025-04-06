Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Schumacher's daughter inundated with support amid 'blessed' family announcement
Subscribe
Michael Schumacher's daughter inundated with support amid 'blessed' family announcement
Gina and Corinna Schumacher talking to each other while sitting down© Getty

Michael Schumacher's daughter inundated with support amid 'blessed' family announcement

Gina-Maria celebrated the milestone on Instagram

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Michael Schumacher is officially a grandfather! Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the racing star's daughter, Gina-Maria, revealed that she'd welcomed a bouncing baby girl. 

View post on Instagram
 

Posting a black-and-white snap of her tiny newborn, Gina wrote: "Welcome to the world, Millie. Born on March 29th, our hearts are fuller than ever. We are beyond blessed to have you in our lives." 

Shortly after posting, Gina, 28, was inundated with support. "Congratulations! I'm so happy for you! You'll be an amazing mummy!" penned a fan. "Just wonderful! The biggest joy one can ever have," added a second.  

Gina-Maria Schumacher with her partner Iain Bethke© Gisela Schober
Gina-Maria Schumacher with her partner Iain Bethke

"Welcome to this beautiful and blessed baby girl," noted a third. 

Gina shares her daughter with her husband, Iain, whom she married last year. The couple, who reportedly met at a riding school, said 'I do' on Saturday 28 September 2024. 

Opting for an ultra-private ceremony, Gina and Iain held their nuptials at the Schumacher family home – also known as Villa Yasmin – in Puerto De Andraitx, Mallorca. Confirming their marriage, equestrian Gina shared a photo from their big day. 

View post on Instagram
 

Seen cosying up to her groom, the 28-year-old was pictured in an all-lace gown complete with delicate spaghetti straps. Meanwhile, Iain sported a navy pinstripe suit and a crisp white shirt. 

Captioning the snap, Gina quipped: "Forever yes to you, yes to forever."

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari looks on in the Ferrari pit during the qualifying session for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on May 22, 2005 in Monte Carlo, Monaco© Vladimir Rys, Getty
Gina's father, Michael Schumacher, has not been spotted in public since 2013

While the bride's father, Michael Schumacher, was thought to have attended, German outlets reported that the family had taken special measures to keep the ceremony top secret. According to BILD, guests were even forced to hand over their phones. 

Michael, 56, has kept out of the spotlight in recent years. After suffering a serious head injury in a 2013 skiing accident, the German driver was brought home for rehabilitation, with his family maintaining strict privacy about his condition. Michael has not been spotted in public since the incident. 

WATCH: Michael Schumacher's heartbreaking health situation

In the 2021 sports documentary, Schumacher, Michael's wife Corinna spoke about his recovery. "Michael is here," she said. "Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength, I find. "We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

"And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives."

Mick's biggest supporter is his mother, Corinna Schumacher, pictured with him in Azerbaijan in April last year© Getty
Corinna Schumacher pictured with her son Mick

While Michael's children – daughter, Gina-Maria, and son, Mick Schumacher, continue to see their father, they are yet to share any photos of their beloved father. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More