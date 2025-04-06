Michael Schumacher's daughter inundated with support amid 'blessed' family announcement

Michael Schumacher is officially a grandfather! Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the racing star's daughter, Gina-Maria, revealed that she'd welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

Posting a black-and-white snap of her tiny newborn, Gina wrote: "Welcome to the world, Millie. Born on March 29th, our hearts are fuller than ever. We are beyond blessed to have you in our lives."

Shortly after posting, Gina, 28, was inundated with support. "Congratulations! I'm so happy for you! You'll be an amazing mummy!" penned a fan. "Just wonderful! The biggest joy one can ever have," added a second.

© Gisela Schober Gina-Maria Schumacher with her partner Iain Bethke

"Welcome to this beautiful and blessed baby girl," noted a third.

Gina shares her daughter with her husband, Iain, whom she married last year. The couple, who reportedly met at a riding school, said 'I do' on Saturday 28 September 2024.

Opting for an ultra-private ceremony, Gina and Iain held their nuptials at the Schumacher family home – also known as Villa Yasmin – in Puerto De Andraitx, Mallorca. Confirming their marriage, equestrian Gina shared a photo from their big day.

Seen cosying up to her groom, the 28-year-old was pictured in an all-lace gown complete with delicate spaghetti straps. Meanwhile, Iain sported a navy pinstripe suit and a crisp white shirt.

Captioning the snap, Gina quipped: "Forever yes to you, yes to forever."

© Vladimir Rys, Getty Gina's father, Michael Schumacher, has not been spotted in public since 2013

While the bride's father, Michael Schumacher, was thought to have attended, German outlets reported that the family had taken special measures to keep the ceremony top secret. According to BILD, guests were even forced to hand over their phones.

Michael, 56, has kept out of the spotlight in recent years. After suffering a serious head injury in a 2013 skiing accident, the German driver was brought home for rehabilitation, with his family maintaining strict privacy about his condition. Michael has not been spotted in public since the incident.

WATCH: Michael Schumacher's heartbreaking health situation

In the 2021 sports documentary, Schumacher, Michael's wife Corinna spoke about his recovery. "Michael is here," she said. "Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength, I find. "We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

"And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives."

© Getty Corinna Schumacher pictured with her son Mick

While Michael's children – daughter, Gina-Maria, and son, Mick Schumacher, continue to see their father, they are yet to share any photos of their beloved father.