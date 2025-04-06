GMA's Lara Spencer sparks reaction with photo of dashing son on weekend getaway — see

Lara Spencer is enjoying back to back reunions with her grown up children.

Just one week after the she reunited with her daughter Katharine in Tampa, Florida, where her Vanderbilt University lacrosse team was competing, now she is enjoying a weekend with her son Duff.

The Good Morning America anchor shares Duff, 23, and Kat, 20, with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, a former CNN reporter who she was married to from 2000 to 2015.

As Lara continues enjoying "mom's weekend" at her son's school, Southern Methodist University in Texas, she took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from the visit.

She first shared a photo with a group of her son's friends and their moms, which she captioned: "SMU mom's weekend [with] our seniors," and later another photo just with Duff, who will be graduating this May.

"Love you so. Senior mom's trip to SMU did not disappoint. Best time. Best school. Best friends. Best moms," she endearingly wrote.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "So handsome! Looking like Mama here! How time has flown by!! Best wishes to your boy!!" as others followed suit with: "So handsome! Lucky Mom!" and: "He is getting ready to graduate yikes it went fast!" as well as: "He looks a lot like his momma," plus another one of her followers also commented: "He looks like you. Good looking guy and beautiful mother."

Per Duff's LinkedIn, he is studying at SMU's Cox Business School. He previously did a summer program in 2022 at London's School of Economics and Political Science, and most recently was a Sports Fund Intern at Avenue Capital Group.

© Instagram Last week she also saw her daughter compete in Tampa

Meanwhile, Duff's younger sister Kat is currently a junior at Vanderbilt, where her mom's GMA colleague George Stephanopoulos' daughter with Ali Wentworth, Harper, is also a student, along with Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple.

© Instagram Lara with her husband Richard

And when she is not in the GMA studio, the ABC mainstay lives in Greenwich, Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings who she met on a blind date, and who she married in Vail, Colorado in 2018, as well as her beloved dogs. Catch up on more of Lara's family life in the video below.

Lara first joined the Good Morning America family in 1999, although left in 2004 to pursue other ventures. She returned in 2011 and has been there ever since.

She has also written two books, I Brake for Yard Sales and Flea Market Fabulous: Designing Gorgeous Rooms with Vintage Treasures, plus she owns her own production company, DuffKat Media.