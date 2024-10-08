Inside Michael Schumacher's family life – from famous wife to racing star brother

Michael Schumacher is one of the world's greatest Formula 1 drivers, having won the drivers' championship a record seven times.

However, the German motorsports ace, who has been recovering out of the public eye since a skiing accident, isn't the only sportsperson in his family. Sports runs through Michael's entire family, with his wife having been an equestrian, while his brother, Ralf, and son, Mick, have both joined him around the Formula 1 race circuits.

Here's everything you need to know about Michael's sporty family…

Corinna Schumacher

Michael and Corinna walked down the aisle in 1995, with the pair welcoming two children: Gina-Maria and Mick.

Corinna is an accomplished sportswoman and in 2010, the star was crowned champion at the European Championship.

© Handout Corinna and Michael married in 1995

Corinna has retired from the sport and now owns horse ranches in Texas and Switzerland. While Mick followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a racing driver, Gina-Maria has taken after her mum by entering into the equestrian world.

Since Michael suffered his skiing accident, Corinna has been in charge of the F1 champion's estates and looking after his health. In a documentary about the driver, Corinna explained: "It is not just me who misses him. It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him. I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength.

"We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond."

Gina-Maria Schumacher

© Alex Grimm Gina-Maria became a champion esquestian

Gina-Maria is Michael's daughter and the youngster has already displayed her sporting ability in the equestrian world. Gina was the European champion in western-style horse riding and has won the FEI European Reining Championship.

However, her career nearly took a different path as she competed in karting for a season, before admitting she "preferred the horses".

On 28 September 2024, Gina-Maria tied the knot with beau Iain Bethke. Like her family, Iain also has a sporting pedigree, as he is also a champion showjumper.

Mick Schumacher

© BSR Agency Mick followed his father into F1

Michael's son Mick followed him into the world of motorsports and raced for the Haas F1 Team between 2020 and 2021. He is currently a reserve driver for the McLaren F1 Team, but also races for in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

When he raced in F1, his number was 47, and while the four was related to him, the seven was a tribute to his father. "The 7 stands for my father," he explained on his website. "The 4 and the 7 together make a unit of the two of us. And the fact that our family's birthdays added together make 47 feels to me like a confirmation of that choice."

Mick was 14 when Michael suffered his head injury and was with his father at the time of the accident. Speaking of his father, Mick shared: "I think dad and me, we would understand each other now in a different way now, simply because we speak a similar language, the language of motorsport... I would give up everything just for that."

Ralf Schumacher

© Vladimir Rys Michael and Ralf used to be F1 rivals

Ralf is the younger brother of Michael, although he didn't see the same success as his older brother. Ralf competed in Formula 1 between 1997 and 2007 and won six Grand Prix. He retired from racing in 2012 and has since become a mentor to younger drivers and a co-commentator for Formula 1 in Germany.

In July, the former racing driver confirmed that he had been dating Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne for two years. In an Instagram post confirming the relationship, he said: "The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything."

Reflecting on his relationship with Michael following the star's accident, Ralf shared: "I miss the Michael of the old days. Life is unfair from time to time. Michael was very lucky throughout his life. But then there was this tragic accident. Michael wasn't only my brother. When we were kids, he was also my coach and mentor. He taught me literally everything about kart racing."

David Schumacher

© Gerald Matzka David is also a racer

Michael's nephew David is the son of Ralf Schumacher and his ex-wife, Cora Schumacher. David has followed in what appears to be a family tradition as a racer, and even counted cousin Mick as one of his rivals when they started karting.

David never progressed to Formula 1, but did compete in the lower formulas, including Formula 3 between 2019 and 2022. He now races in the ADAC GT Masters series.

Sebastian Stahl

© United Archives Sebastian has spoken about his "idol"

Sebastian is the stepbrother of Michael, and just like the driving ace, Sebastian has his own motorsports career. Instead of Formula 1, Sebastian raced in the VLN endurance series before his retirement in 2014.

In 2018, Sebastian said: "I already did motor sports before I met Michael, but Michael was always an idol for me and at the same time a very, very good friend."