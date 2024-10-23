Michael Schumacher's former manager shares shock at F1 star's daughter’s major life decision

Michael Schumacher’s former manager, Willi Weber, has expressed his surprise regarding a recent decision made by Schumacher’s daughter, Gina-Marie, who recently married her partner Iain Bethke in a private ceremony at the family’s villa in Majorca.

Gina-Marie, 27, tied the knot in September, and while it was expected that her father, who has been out of the public eye since suffering life-changing injuries in a 2013 skiing accident, would attend, no photos of Michael have surfaced from the event. Guests, including Michael's brother, Ralf Schumacher, reportedly handed over their phones to prevent pictures from being taken, according to the German outlet Bild.

WATCH: Michael Schumacher's heartbreaking health situation

Although Weber was not invited to the ceremony, he was taken aback by Gina-Marie’s apparent decision to change her last name to "Bethke" on Facebook. However, she continues to use "Schumacher" on Instagram and has recently competed in equestrian events under the name "Gina Schumacher Bethke." Weber commented: "Why would you just drop such a big name? I don’t understand it! Giving up a name like that—it’s a brand connected to her father. I wouldn’t have done that, but that’s her decision. The other is my opinion."

© Getty Gina-Maria Schumacher during the Audi Generation Award 2017 ceremony

When asked about missing the wedding, Weber, now 82, explained: "I wasn’t invited, but even if I had been, I wouldn’t have attended due to my health. I wouldn’t have wanted to fly to Majorca. I wish her the best of luck and hope she has found the right man, that’s always important."

Weber also reflected on his relationship with Michael Schumacher, admitting he has little hope of seeing the former F1 star again due to his health condition. In an interview with the Cologne Express, Weber said: "Unfortunately, I don’t have any more hope that I will see Michael again.

"No positive news after 10 years. Of course, I regret that very much and blame myself. I should have visited him in the hospital, but at some point, I had to let go."

© Photo: Getty Images Michael with his former manager Willi

Weber previously revealed to Gazzetta dello Sport that he tried to visit Michael after his accident but was repeatedly blocked. He recalled: "It was a huge pain for me. I tried hundreds of times to contact [his wife] Corinna, but she didn’t answer. I called Jean Todt, who advised me to wait because ‘it’s too early.’ I called the next day, and no one answered. I didn’t expect behaviour like that, and I’m still angry about it. It’s been nine years, and maybe they should just say it the way it is."