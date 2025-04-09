Beyoncé showcases her super toned legs in mini white blazer dress at launch party

Beyoncé was glowing in a chic, all-white ensemble amid a major moment for her haircare brand, Cécred.

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer looked incredible in a white blazer dress that hit the tops of her thighs, showcasing her toned legs at the event that saw Cécred hitting the shelves of Ulta Beauty stores nationwide.

She wore a white collared blouse with a silk tie underneath, adding white pointed heels with an ankle strap and dark sunglasses to complete her classic-cool look.

Beyoncé wore her voluminous blonde locks in bouncy waves down past her shoulders, proudly displaying her haircare products at the event.

Not only will Cécred be available in stores, but staff will be trained on the science behind the products, and a speciality salon event will launch on May 18.

The superstar's mother, Tina Knowles, who also acts as the company's Vice Chairwoman, shared her excitement at the brand's newest move onto the Ulta Beauty shelves.

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Beyoncé Knowles-Carter stuns in white blazer dress

"My roots as a professional started when I was a salon owner, so I know firsthand the power of delivering transformative hair care in the chair," she said in a press release.

"We want to replicate that feeling in the aisle, and Ulta Beauty is the perfect partner to help bring this vision to life. With salons in every door, we're excited to bring Cécred to more at-home rituals and Ulta Beauty salons across the country."

Beyoncé is no stranger to the world of business, having already launched her whiskey brand, SirDavis, and her Ivy Park athleisure clothing company back in 2016.

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Bey stunned at the Cecred launch party

She opened up about separating her star power from the quality of her products in an interview with GQ in September 2024.

"I am a musician first," she explained. "It has always been my priority. I didn't get into anything that could take away from my artistry until I felt I was solidified as a master at my first love, music."

She continued: "When I started my hair care brand, Cécred, I wanted it to be recognized for what it does for real people and their hair. When it launched, I made a conscious decision not to appear in the ads."

© Instagram Beyoncé celebrates Cécred launching in Ulta Beauty stores

"The brand's first impression needed to stand on its own merit, not be swayed by my influence. I've been using these products for years, so I know firsthand how magical they are."

The mother of three shared her own haircare routine with her fans in 2024, crediting Cécred for her luscious locks.

"Now that Cécred is known for the quality and what it does for your hair, I think it's about time I showed what it does for my hair," she explained in a video posted to Instagram.

© Instagram Beyoncé's hair was darker in February when she announced the exciting Cécred launch

Starting with the Hydrating Shampoo, Beyoncé then moved on to the Moisturizing Deep Conditioner, followed by the Moisture Sealing Lotion.

After blow drying and straightening her hair and adding bouncy curls, she finished off with a few drops of Nourishing Hair Oil to make her tresses shine.

To learn more about Beyonce's acclaimed haircare brand, see below...