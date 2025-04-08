Beyoncé undergoes pre-tour hair transformation - and wow

Beyoncé has undergone another hair transformation, and it might be her most glamoros yet.

The superstar, who is gearing up for the Cowboy Carter World Tour, which commences at the end of the month in Los Angeles, was seen in a rare social media video to celebrate some exciting news when she showed off her beautiful new look.

Appearing in a clip alongside her mom, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé, 43, looked sensational with her platinum blonde hair in tumbling waves flowing over her shoulders.

The 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer upped the ante with a plunging black gown with a low-cut yet classy bodice, while the sleeves and skirt of the dress were bedazzled with jewels.

Beyoncé's transformation ahead of Cowboy Carter tour

In the video, Beyoncé was celebrating her haircare line, Cécred, officially launching in Ulta Beauty stores across the US.

The news of the exciting launch was shared with fans in February with a promotional video showing the Grammy Award-winning singer wearing slightly darker locks, with honey-hued 'bronde' and golden strands running throughout her hair.

However, it seems Beyoncé has now gone back to platinum – a look she first debuted around the time of her Renaissance movie being released in December 2023.

She then rocked the killer-watt blonde at the Super Bowl in 2024, which was the same day she began her Cowboy Carter era by surprise dropping 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages'.

Given that, as fans will know, Beyoncé is just days away from kicking off her Cowboy Carter tour, it's likely that she's returned to the platinum blonde shade to keep in theme with this era.

What's more, Beyoncé's tour promotional material and her album cover feature her wearing the icy blonde look, so it's not surprising that she's opting for this hue for the duration of the tour.

The mother-of-three is very good at keeping the details of her shows under wraps from fans, but her mom Tina Knowles did speak with Entertainment Tonight at the Billboard Women in Music awards, where she won 'Mom of the Year', and revealed her daughter's upcoming tour would be, for those attending, "the most exciting night of your life".

Beyoncé's double celebration with family

Meanwhile, in addition to celebrating Cécred's store launch, Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, recently celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in a super private ceremony on April 4, 2008, in New York City.

The ceremony was small with only immediate family and close friends invited, including Coldplay's Chris Martin and his then-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, firm friends of Bey and Jay's.

Since becoming husband and wife, they've also become parents. In January 2012, they welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, and in 2017, they welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir.