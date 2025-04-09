Stacey Solomon welcomes new additions to Pickle Cottage: 'Come on babies'

TV presenter Stacey Solomon couldn't contain her joy on Tuesday as she announced the arrival of several adorable additions to her family home, Pickle Cottage.

In a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the former X Factor star joyously revealed that several of her chicks had started to hatch. To announce the news, she uploaded a clip that showed a handful of fluffy chicks slowly starting to emerge from their cracked shell cases.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA Stacey and Joe Swash tied the knot in 2022

Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon welcomes adorable new additions to Pickle Cottage

Elsewhere, she included a sweet clip of her two youngest children, Rose and Belle, celebrating excitedly and hugging as they watched in wonder.

In her caption, the mother-of-five gushed about welcoming new life at her rambling home. "New life at Pickle Cottage, honestly this has been the most special, core memory building day,” she wrote.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe live in an idyllic home called Pickle Cottage

"Our chicks have started to hatch; it's like watching real life magic & I'm so glad we decided to do this. What a special day. 4 chicks & counting. Come on babies. Happy Tuesday Everyone… I hope this brightens up your day. Thank you @sams_growingfood for helping us every single step of the way."

Stacey's fans and friends were quick to send heartfelt messages in the comments section, with one writing: "This is so magical," while a second noted: "Awh look at the girls!! This is so special!" and a third chimed in: "Aww Rose's little face, genuine love for the little chicks."

© Instagram Joe and Stacey with their three youngest children

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash have transformed their Tudor-style mansion into a rural bolthole teeming with beautiful interiors and a rambling garden. The pair, who share five children together – Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle – have put their own stamp on the property, adding an outdoor swimming pool and a life-size Wendy house.

Since moving into their beautiful abode, the couple have also incorporated an array of fluffy companions into their large brood. Their menagerie of animals includes a gaggle of ducks and two dogs called Peanut and Teddy.

Stacey and Joe added a duck pond to their property for their four ducks called Daisy, Delilah, Daphne and Delphine. They shared a glimpse of the idyllic setup on Instagram, revealing a picket-fenced area with a large pond and a mesh duck house.

At the time, they shared: "We built this pond ourselves & it's been a labour of love. This was the hardest pickle cottage project so far but was worth EVERY single second! Months of hard work and the happiness on those ducks' beaks is EVERYTHING!"

© Instagram The pair created a lavish duck pond for their beloved pets

She added: "Couldn't have done it without my brother-in-law, he helped so much & shared all of his pond expertise & Joe helping me with the endless fence painting."