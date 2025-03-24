Alex Jones introduces surprising new addition to family home following move to countryside

The One Show presenter Alex Jones had fans swooning on Monday as she sweetly introduced an adorable new family companion.

In a post shared to Instagram, the mother-of-three, 48, revealed she'd welcomed a new kitten at the weekend called Sabrina, named after a character in the hit radio programme, The Archers.

© Shutterstock The presenter had some exciting news to share

The wholesome clip showed Alex excitedly picking up her new feline friend, who she then proceeded to cuddle and shower with affection.

Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Alex Jones introduces adorable new family kitten

Addressing her followers, the TV star said: "Say hello, this is Sabrina… Isn't she the prettiest little kitten you've ever seen.

"She's settling in well, not too sure about Scout [Alex's dog] yet, which is fair enough but he's being really gentle… Look at her. Isn't she adorable."

© Instagram Alex with her pet dog Scout

Sharing extra tidbits of information in her caption, Alex continued: "We have some news. Over the weekend we picked up the newest member of the family and we are all sooooo in LOVE, especially the children!

"Her name is Sabrina, named by @emmafreud after Sabrina Thwaite from the Archers and we all agree that it suits her down to the ground."

© Getty Images The star lives in the countryside with her husband Charlie and their three children

She finished by adding: "We are slowly introducing her to our other baby Scout and he's been amazing and so gentle. Thank you Emma and Richard for the most perfect little kitty kat. We're obsessed!"

Stunned by the sweet update, Alex's fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. "Awww, Sabrina is gorgeous and love her name," wrote one, while a second chimed in: "Totally adorable! Lucky little Sabrina!" and a third commented: "She is so beautiful and looks like she has settled in well."

© Instagram Alex with her mini-me daughter Annie

In August last year, Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed an adorable new black Labrador puppy called Scout. At the time, she told her followers: "Big news!!! There is a new addition to the family and it was a COMPLETE SURPRISE (thanks Charlie)."

"It was a huge shock but I've fallen head over heels with little Scout, we all have. The children's faces were a picture!!! I've never had a dog before so any puppy advice would be most welcome."

Alex's family life

Alex and Charlie are doting parents to three children: sons Teddy and Kit, and a daughter called Annie. While the pair initially raised their brood in West London, they decided to up sticks last summer in search of more outdoor space.

Their new countryside home appears to be an ongoing project, with the couple renovating an array of rooms including their "time capsule" kitchen.

Reflecting on their family upheaval, Alex told her social media followers at the time: "It was a big decision to leave West London where we have been very happy for 14 years but we wanted the children to have space to play outside and to grow up in nature. It took nearly 4 years of searching to find the 'one'."