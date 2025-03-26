Stacey Solomon's major parenting decision for children with Joe Swash 

TV star Stacey Solomon has revealed that she and her husband Joe Swash won't be leaving their vast fortune to their six children.

Together the pair are doting parents to Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two, as well as Stacey's two sons Zachary, 17, and Leighton, 12, from a previous relationship. Former EastEnders star, Joe, meanwhile, shares Harry, 17, with his ex-partner, Emma Sophocleous.

In a candid interview with The Mirror regarding their reality TV series Stacey & Joe, the pair spoke about their blended family and revealed that they will not be handing over their wealth to the children as she wants them to forge their own work ethic.

"We don't have inherited wealth that we can pass down for generations. It's really important for them to know that this is our career, and we will support our family in whichever way we can, but eventually they are their own person."

She continued: "They're going to have their own lives, and they need to have their own dreams, careers and that doesn't come from us giving them everything. It's a constant battle… They're fully aware that it's not going to be given to them, and we don't have it to give. That is really important to me."

The former X Factor star and her husband have built up an impressive fortune over the years thanks to their appearances on the silver screen and their respective business ventures. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stacey's total fortune is thought to be an estimated £5 million.

According to Spear's magazine, Joe Swash has a net worth of £1.5 million.

Beyond this, they also own a sprawling home in Essex dubbed Pickle Cottage, which is worth a whopping £1.2 million. Their Tudor-style home is a feast for the eyes and boasts a large outdoor swimming pool, a life-sized Wendy house and multiple bedrooms.

Stacey and Joe's new documentary

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, are gearing up for the brand-new BBC fly-on-the-wall documentary titled Stacey & Joe which promises to guide viewers "through the laughter, the tears and the craziness."

Stacey and Joe announced they were doing a new documentary back in January via Instagram. They shared an introductory clip from the show and penned a caption which in part read: "A new year. A very new adventure. Coming Spring 2025. We've been so nervous & excited to share this. Here is us. All of us.

"In 2024 we opened up our home & made a series about our lives, family, work & everything in between. It was a huge leap into the unknown & it's been an absolute whirlwind making it."

They continued: "But last year as a family we decided to say yes to more & do things we'd never done. We have spoken about making a documentary for a long time, lots of you have asked too. So here we go. A journey with us every second of the way. Through the laughter, the tears & the craziness… We hope it makes you smile, feel good & hopefully enjoy getting to know us all a little more."