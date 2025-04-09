Gary Barlow's 4-word response to 'worst decision' he ever made

Gary Barlow has reflected on the "worst decision" he ever made. Ahead of his upcoming travel series, Gary Barlow's Food and Wine Tour: Australia, the singer chatted with HELLO! and other publications about his latest project for ITV.

"I've got to say, this show is the most fun to make of any show I've ever made," he began. "Traveling around, seeing these incredible places, drinking wine and eating amazing food. I mean, what could be better? It really is incredible."

Asked if he'd ever made a bad decision after enjoying a tipple or two, Gary, 54, joked about his choice of career. "Alcohol doesn't make for good decisions. [...] Do you know the one thing I never do is I can't sing and drink, so I never, ever have a drink before I go on for a gig. I'll have a drink afterwards," he noted.

But the worst decision of all? "I probably had a drink and thought, I'll join a band," quipped Gary.

© Shutterstock Take That stars Howard Donald, Jason Orange, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Robbie Williams pictured in 1993

A member of the pop group Take That, Gary and his former bandmates – Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams – shot to fame in the '90s. Appointed as the band's lead singer and primary songwriter, Gary recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their hit single 'Back for Good'.

These days, Gary, 54, is busy with his solo music career, namely his 2025 Songbook Tour, not to mention the TV launch of his food and wine programme. A family man, the music mogul is also a proud father of three.

Following his marriage to Dawn Andrews, a former dancer, Gary and his long-time love have welcomed two daughters – Emily and Daisy – and a son named Daniel. Joining her father in his new series, Emily, who has been studying nutrition and midwifery Down Under, "reluctantly" agreed to join him on the tour, which was "lovely".

© Instagram Gary Barlow with his wife Dawn, son Daniel, and daughter Daisy

Noting that all three of his children have charted completely different paths to their father, Gary joked: "Neither of them wanted to do anything with singing or TV. I don't know if I've put them off!"

© Instagram Gary with his daughter Emily (right)

As Emily continues to complete her studies abroad, Gary and Dawn's son Daniel is currently pursuing a career in medicine, while their youngest daughter, Daisy, is still attending school.

Gary and Dawn, who are set to mark their 25th wedding anniversary this year, have been dividing their time between various properties. Among their impressive portfolio, the duo owns a Grade II-listed home in Oxfordshire, a jaw-dropping place in Santa Monica and a West London property with a home recording studio.