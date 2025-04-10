Gwen Stefani's unfiltered new glimpse into life with Blake Shelton is as real as it gets

Gwen Stefani may be used to red carpet glamor, but she is not afraid of getting her hands dirty.

Though the "Underneath It All" singer is originally from California and spent decades enmeshed in the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, since marrying Blake Shelton, she has gotten a taste of farm life.

The GXVE founder and the country singer met while filming The Voice in 2014, and married in 2021. She is a mom to sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, and they for the most part live in Blake's ranch in Oklahoma.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares glimpse of ranch life with Blake Shelton

This week, Gwen took to Instagram and shared a video from what appears to be her and Blake's ranch, which sits on 1,300 acres in Tishomingo.

In the video, Gwen is on the passenger side of the couple's Chevrolet, which is muddied all over on the exterior.

The doors to the car are open, and Blake is seen throwing buckets of water from a creek to it to wash all the mud off, before Gwen pans the camera around to herself.

© Instagram Gwen also recently shared a photo of her fishing on the property

Gwen also took to Instagram later and revealed that she, along with Blake and her sons Zuma and Apollo, recently went on a vacation in the Ozarks.

The No Doubt star shared a video montage highlighting clips of their stay at the Big Cedar Lodge, which is just south of Branson, Missouri. She included clips of the stone cabin they stayed in, epic views from the resort's dining area, and just some of the amenities they enjoyed.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake split their time between Los Angeles and Oklahoma

"Such an unforgettable time at @bigcedarlodge. The flowers, the food, the family memories. Thank [you] for making it all so special," Gwen wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Instagram The couple was recently in the Ozarks

"Omg this is so beautiful!!! Love seeing you guys make these memories," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Aw so happy for your happiness," and: "This is so beautiful! I'm so happy for you guys. Family time is the most precious time of all! Love you guys so much," as well as: "I think the slower pace of life and nature has made me love Gwen even more. I think she found what she had always been looking for in life with Blake and the country life."

© Gwen Stefani Gwen with Blake and Apollo

Gwen has previously addressed what a change and miracle Blake coming into her life was. Last year, she reflected on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast about what a transformative time it was in her life to not only welcome Apollo, but then join The Voice months later, and meet her husband Blake there, all of which she described as miracles.

"That was the second miracle," she said of her joining the show, explaining: "The first miracle was getting pregnant [with Apollo]. The second was The Voice. And then the third was, obviously, meeting Blake."