Michelle Pfeiffer reveals incredible throwback as fans all say the same thing

Michelle Pfeiffer may be one of the most recognizable actresses in the world, but she always remembers her roots.

The Scarface star took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of her family for World Siblings Day, showcasing her lookalike brother and sisters in the snap.

A special bond

© Instagram Michelle shared a series of sweet snaps for World Siblings Day

"Happy #WorldSiblingsDay! I don't know what I would do without these guys," she wrote in the caption.

The first photo saw Michelle and her siblings laughing as they made funny faces. In the second, the blonde beauty stared straight into the camera with her piercing blue eyes as her sisters copied her.

The third shot was of the four of them as teenagers, playing dress-ups at Christmas time and smiling for the camera. Michelle's fans jumped to the comments to praise her sweet family, with one writing, "Adorable" while another added, "What a beautiful photo."

A third commented, "So cute you guys," while another said, "What a lovely family."

Following in her footsteps

© Instagram The actress has two sisters in the entertainment business

The 66-year-old is close to her sisters Deedee and Lori and her older brother Rick, never failing to gush about them when the opportunity arises.

Lori followed her sister into showbiz, acting in three films: The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, The Sky Is Falling, and Less. She then opted to move behind the camera, working as a production assistant. She is married to composer and sound engineer Jude Cole; they married in 1993 and have two kids, Jesse and Ethan.

Deedee is also a successful actress like her sisters, having had roles in films like Vamp, The Allnighter, and The Horror Show.

© Instagram The siblings grew up in Santa Ana, California

"I became an actor through trial and error," she explained in an interview with Medium. "Long story short, by the time I was 18 years old, I had been working numerous jobs since I was ten.

"My sis was working on Scarface and I told her I wanted to try acting because everything else bores the [expletive] out of me!" she explained.

Michelle shared that when she first met her husband, David E. Kelley, she thought that Deedee would be a better fit for the producer. "He talked to my sister and I talked to his friend, and he and my sister seemed to be hitting it off, so I thought maybe we should set them up instead, but the friend who was setting us up said, 'Don’t you dare,'" she told Candis magazine.

She went on to marry David herself in 1993, and shares kids Claudia and John with him.

Lockdown love

© Kevork Djansezian/NBC The mother of two reunited with her sisters in lockdown

Michelle previously called her bond with her siblings "indivisible", and posted a sweet photo of her reunion with her sisters amid the pandemic.

The three women were sat in a restaurant, smiling for the camera after not seeing each other for months due to the strict lockdowns in place.

"Reunited and it feels so good. Over 6 months since we've seen our sis. Less than 24 hours together and cherish every second," she wrote in the caption.

