Michelle Pfeiffer's sister Dedee Pfeiffer makes a rare appearance - and wow

The sister of Michelle Pfeiffer looks very different

In an unexpected weekend highlight, Dedee Pfeiffer, the younger sister of Michelle Pfeiffer, graced the star-studded Race To Erase MS gala at the Fairmont Hotel in Los Angeles. The 59-year-old actress, known for her roles in a variety of horror films, exuded understated elegance as she made this rare public appearance on Friday.

Dedee, a noteworthy actress in her own right, embarked on her career with parts in films such as Vamp, The Allnighter, and The Horror Show. Her later work includes portraying Cybill's daughter, Rachel, in the CBS sitcom 'Cybill' and Sheri DeCarlo-Winston in the sitcom 'For Your Love'.

Her effortless transformation for the gala - her hair stylishly put up, and her face partially hidden behind glasses - made her somewhat difficult to recognize amongst a guest list that boasted Denise Richards, Kathy Hilton, Cheryl Burke, and Jonathan Cheban, among others.

Hailing from an intriguingly talented family, Dedee is the younger sister of the prolific 65-year-old actress, Michelle Pfeiffer, a stalwart of the Hollywood industry. Michelle's remarkable career, spanning over five decades, has seen her become one of the most bankable and sought-after stars, not to mention one of the most celebrated sex symbols of the 1980s and 1990s.

© Steve Granitz Dedee Pfeiffer arrives at the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala

Dedee didn't plan to follow in her famous sibling's acting footsteps, but it happened more by accident.

"I became an actor through trial and error," she said in an interview on Medium. "Long story short, by the time I was 18 years old, I had been working numerous jobs since I was ten.

"My sis was working on Scarface and I told her I wanted to 'try' acting because everything else bores the [expletive[ out of me!" While she hasn’t reached the dizzy heights of fame that Michelle has Dedee, has nearly 70 on-screen credits.

Amusingly, Michelle previously revealed she wanted to set her sister up with her husband because she thought they were better suited.

© Frazer Harrison Dedee makes a rare appearance

Speaking about the group date at a bowling alley, Michelle - who has another sister, Lori - told Candis magazine: "He [David] talked to my sister and I talked to his friend, and he and my sister seemed to be hitting it off, so I thought maybe we should set them up instead, but the friend who was setting us up said, 'Don’t you dare.'"

Her friend was right! Michelle and David have been happily married for 27 years and share two children together.

Michelle Pfeiffer, whose full name is Michelle Marie Pfeiffer, boasts an impressive portfolio that includes three Academy Award nominations: Best Supporting Actress for Dangerous Liaisons (1988), and Best Actress in The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) and Love Field (1992).

© Gregg DeGuire Michelle Pfeiffer and Dedee Pfeiffer arrive at the "Hairspray" premiere in 2007

Her more recent work includes a role alongside Angelina Jolie in Maleficent 2 and she has also garnered a following among Marvel fans thanks to her roles in Ant Man.

Michelle's personal life has been as fascinating as her career. She married actor Peter Horton in 1981, with whom she worked in a 1985 ABC TV special, One Too Many.

Following an affair with John Malkovich, her co-star in Dangerous Liaisons, and a divorce from Horton, Michelle had a three-year relationship with actor/producer Fisher Stevens. In 1993, she tied the knot with the television writer and producer.

