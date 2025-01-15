Elizabeth Hurley glitters in Barbie pink bodycon dress for outing with towering son Damian

Actress Elizabeth Hurley wowed in Barbie pink on Tuesday as she attended the press night after party for Oliver alongside her son Damian.

Dressed to impress, the Austin Powers star donned a sublime figure-hugging dress in a raspberry hue. Her sequin-clad number featured long sleeves, a high neckline and a flattering waistline.

© Getty Images Elizabeth looked flawless on Tuesday evening

Ramping up the glamour, Elizabeth, 59, teamed her glittering frock with a pair of metallic strappy heels and a burgundy velvet clutch with leather trim details. She accessorised with some chunky hoop earrings and highlighted her features with bold eyeliner and a slick of glossy pink lipstick.

She was joined at the event by her lookalike son Damian who looked so tall as he posed alongside his mother and legendary broadcaster, Angela Rippon. Showcasing his edgy style, Damian, 22, rocked a pair of animal print jeans, a black top and a black leather longline coat.

© Getty Images The duo were all smiles as they celebrated at The Prince of Wales Theatre

Angela, meanwhile, looked effortlessly chic wearing a pair of high-waisted trousers, pointed boots and a cropped jacket adorned with floral embroidery. For a pop of colour, she layered her outfit with a vibrant grape-hued scarf.

© Getty Images Damian and Elizabeth joined broadcaster Angela Rippon at the press night after party

Sharing a glimpse of their night out, Elizabeth shared a photo of some balloons on her Instagram Stories which she captioned: "First night!!".

Damian and Elizabeth's shared passion

The pair have a mutual passion for all things film. Elizabeth has starred in a plethora of movies including the likes of Bedazzled, The Piper and Austin Powers, while Damian has turned his attention to directing in recent years.

Damian and Elizabeth joined forces in 2024 on Damian's directorial debut, Strictly Confidential. Of their project, Elizabeth told Pop Culturalist: "I found it very liberating having someone that I trusted behind the camera, someone who I could trust on set, someone who I could trust in the edit, and someone who I could trust in post-production."

© Getty Images The pair share an incredibly close bond

She added: "It's not always like that. For me, it was a really lovely thing, so much so that I'd like him to direct me again. I trust Damian."

Their close bond

The mother-son duo share an incredibly strong bond and a "twin-like telepathy". During a chat with HELLO!, Damian revealed: "We have a twin-like telepathy, and I think that serves us very well.

"But the moment there's a clash, it's like you're arguing with yourself. If we're fighting, we'll suddenly interrupt ourselves mid-sentence and go: 'Oh my God, I forgot to tell you.'"