Elizabeth Hurley has steamy Baywatch moment in barely-there bikini - and her abs

Elizabeth Hurley has done it again, the 59-year-old bombshell looked phenomenal on Wednesday when she shared a dazzling beach video donning a slinky bikini.

The actress and model could have been in Baywatch as she ran through the waves donning the chic khaki two-piece. The bombshell has headed to the Maldives for some spring-time sun and it's safe to say the glorious weather agrees with her! See the video below.

Captioning the post, she penned: "The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives [pink love heart emoji]."

The triangle bikini featured stylish gold chain detailing, perfectly matching the fabulous oversized sunglasses she accessorised her beach-ready look with.

As for her hair, Elizabeth left her long chestnut tresses to flow freely in natural beach waves.

The update certainly went down a treat with fans, one even questioned whether the model was, in fact a vampire due to her youthful appearance. "Has anyone checked her for vampire genes ???" they penned.

A second added: "Forever 21," alongside a flame emoji. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Pride of Herefordshire," referring to where the starlet's £6 million country mansion is situated in the UK.

The ultimate bombshell

This isn't the first time the mum-of-one has sparked a major reaction from fans recently.

Last week, in honour of her son Damian's 23rd birthday, Elizabeth shared the most incredible throwback photo of herself in her "yummy mummy" era in 2002. The photo showed her cradling her then-baby boy whilst she sported the most glamorous lingerie set you have ever seen.

© Instagram Elizabeth looked phenomenal in the throwback snap

Captioning the post, Elizabeth penned: "23 years of loving you @damianhurley1 May you have the happiest of birthdays and know that you will always be my sunbeam," alongside five red love heart emojis.

© Instagram The model shared a second gorgeous photo

The underwear set in question was a silky pink and blue delight which, paired with Elizabeth's voluminous blowdry, made for a winning combination.