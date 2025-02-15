Elizabeth Hurley, 59, is the picture of perfection in plunging swimsuit

Elizabeth Hurley is still turning heads at 59, with the stunning model looking incredible as she posed in a stylish leopard-print swimsuit.

Taking to Instagram, the swimwear mogul showed off the newest item in her collection, sharing a playful snap of herself in the daring one-piece. The swimsuit featured a plunging neckline that showcased the star's perfect figure. The star's stylish brunette hair was swept over her shoulder, and she rocked a softer makeup palette for the shot.

"LOVING my new Savannah One Piece @elizabethhurleybeach," she enthused in the caption. "Shot in Alibag, India."

As ever, the star's comments section was immediately flooded with compliments, as one follower said: "Literally the most beautiful woman on the planet!" and a second posted: "Embodiment of glamour. Love you too much."

Many others were just left speechless by the model's daring photo as they commented with strings of heart and flame emojis.

Elizabeth often leaves fans wowed with her risqué looks, and back in November, she blew fans away with a stunning beachside photo.

The 59-year-old resembled a mermaid as she showed off her never-ending legs in a seductive pose. The star stared straight into the camera, with her crystalline blue eyes matching the clear waters behind her. Meanwhile, Elizabeth's stunning brunette hair flowed down behind her.

Speaking to SheKnows in 2022, the Austin Powers star was asked about her personal approach to dressing. "I know I'm not wearing things today that I wore when I was 25. And I could if I wanted to. And if I wanted to, I would," she explained.

"But I don't want to, because I know someone aged 25, that's their clothes. And I know that's not my clothes. I feel absolutely fine with that."

Noting that no one should feel "judged", regardless of their age, Elizabeth declared: "It's completely absurd if people think they can't put a bikini on and enjoy being on the beach because people might think their body looks too old. I mean, that's just obscene. It's a terrible point of view."