Davina McCall inundated with support as she shares moving 'final' update on brain tumour recovery journey

Beloved TV legend Davina McCall has given fans another update about her brain tumour recovery journey, after her return to radio earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, the Heart FM radio DJ appeared alongside her partner Michael Douglas, a celebrity hairdresser in a joint video post to share the news following her "final MRI". See the video below...

WATCH: Davina McCall shares moving 'final' update on brain tumour recovery journey

In the clip, she said: "We thought we'd post a final brain operation update. So last week I had my final MRI and I was a bit nervous about it because I knew that if any of it was left then it would grow back and I’d just go through the whole thing again, which I was prepared to do. I kind of mentally prepared myself for that.”

A picture of her MRI scan was then shown on screen, which Davina pointed out was "clear", adding: "I really want to say a massive thank you to everybody that looked after me so well".

Davina's tumour has been completely removed

The former Big Brother host expanded on the news in the caption, penning: "So here it is. Our final brain surgery update. Had the final MRI this week. @brain.surgeon.uk got everything out during surgery, it's not coming back."

She continued: "I am so so grateful, particularly because I know a lot of people have inoperable tumours and I know I'm lucky to be able to draw a line under this and move on with my life when so many people can't."

Concluding the post, Davina wrote: "And I'm just gonna say this one more time. Benign does not mean fine…"

Fans and friends filled the comments with messages of support

The comment section was flooded with messages from colleagues, friends and fans. Amanda Holden posted a flurry of heart-eye emojis, while Holly Willoughby commented: "This makes me so happy!!!!! Welldone my darling… huge relief for everyone".

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Garnier Davina McCall's close friend Holly Willoughby left a supportive message in the comment section

One follower commented: "Beautiful news for you and your family", while another empathised with her joy: "I'm delighted for you all. Last year I had a benign brain tumour removed and I'm recovering really well. God bless you all."

Davina's brain tumour journey

The Heart FM radio host underwent an operation in November last year to remove a cyst, which was found after she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.

© Instagram Davina McCall showed her scars during the livestream of her haircut

Since, she has been updating her followers on Instagram with many touching moments, including livestreaming her first post-surgery haircut from Michael.