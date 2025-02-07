Davina McCall reveals how brain tumour surgery changed relationship with partner Michael Douglas - 'the most testing time'

TV presenter Davina McCall has shared how the time surrounding her brain tumour surgery impacted her relationship with her partner Michael Douglas.

Speaking to her friend and Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett on her Begin Again podcast, Davina opened up about the difficult period, saying: "I think it has been the most testing time for him, ever, to see me, who is normally 'Mrs in control of everything' - I mean, beforehand, with the fear and everything brought us really really really close together.

"But I think the first month for him in hospital was so painful and difficult and hard, and that WhatsApp group was his therapy, his saving grace, like I don't know what he would've done without it."

WATCH: Davina McCall speaks to Steven Bartlett about her brain tumour surgery

She continued: "The amazing thing about him as a man, is that he's everything. He's strong, he's soft, he's funny, he's serious, he's really smart and super silly."

When Steven responded, reiterating how much Michael cares for her, Davina said: "I feel it every day."

The Heart FM radio host also spoke about the moments when Michael had doubts that he had 'lost her': "I don't really remember where I was, but I think I was in intensive care for two or three days in the end… I'm not sure he fully understood at the beginning."

Davina also shared that she took further measures in case she didn't survive the period, writing individual letters to her three children.

She said: "What I wanted to do was to try and find a way that they would all find a way through if I didn't make it. They make me very proud."

Davina's recovery journey

Davina, 57, underwent surgery in November last year, after discovering an incredibly rare brain tumour.

She recently shared a glimpse into her recovery journey on an Instagram livestream, where Michael cut her hair.

© Instagram Davina showed off her scars

The couple were incredibly cheerful throughout, with Davina joking that she should have "brain surgery more often", after showing her surgery scar and gleefully complimenting her hair stylist partner on the final look.

Throughout her recovery period, the My Mum, Your Dad presenter has been incredibly vocal about her health scare, using her platform to encourage her fans to prioritise their health.

In a video shared to Instagram, she explained that her tumour was discovered in a private health check.

"It saved my life," she said. "Preventative medicine is better than reactive medicine. Eat well, do exercise, and be less stressed."

While acknowledging that private healthcare isn't easily accessible to everyone, she urged viewers to take advantage of NHS health checks.

Reflecting on her journey, she said: "I really feel a lot more myself now. My sense of gratitude is growing by the day. I'm looking forward to Christmas."