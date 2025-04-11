BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst's tough family battle behind closed doors

Nina Warhurst and her family have been looking after their father, Chris, since he was diagnosed with dementia back in 2022.

Earlier this week, the star shared an insight into looking after her father, as she spoke about how she had "lost" parts of herself. However, the star added that she still loved being with her father and that their closeness was a medicine for her.

The mother-of-three penned: "I don't think I really became a proper grownup until we had to look after my Dad. Because of dementia I lost the home I could go to and still be a child. I lost one of those few pillars of people who I knew would love me, whatever. I thought that support was lost.

"But now I know that just being with him is enough. I don’t know if it's primal, hormonal, chemical, emotional….. but leaning my head on his chest and closing my eyes for a few minutes gives me the sense of safety and love that I've always had and that I still need."

Nina concluded: "We don't chat and laugh and sing as much as we did, even up to last year…. But this is what we have left. And it's enough."

Her followers were quick to offer their support, as one said: "Sending love to you Nina, cherish every moment with your dad. We know how hard it is, but he will still feel your love. We'll keep fighting for a cure."

A second added: "Gosh, you got me, sending you all my love, their hugs are everything," and a third commented: "My mum has dementia and asks me who I am daily, and in the next breath tells me something that makes me realise she's still 'in there' even just a little momentary flash. God bless you and your dad."

Nina speaks out on BBC Breakfast

Although Chris was first diagnosed with dementia in 2022, Nina and her sisters kept his diagnosis a secret for nearly a year, with the siblings sharing the news on BBC Breakfast.

The presenter filmed a short feature for the show detailing the struggle of those suffering with dementia and the impact on their families.

"We have been fortunate that my dad has never gotten angry," she said in the segment. "I know that can happen with different forms of dementia, but he didn't understand it was happening.

"When we had conversations about changing the set-up, maybe giving some respite care he thought nothing was wrong."

She continued: "Having to tell little fibs all the time just broke your heart but it was in his best interest. There were times when, 'if I don't fib to him to get us over this hump, we are not going to get there.'"

The star also admitted that she felt guilty when she became angry with him, saying: "At that point, it is hard not to be cross and that was the surprising thing, I felt really guilty because I was getting angry with him.

"I was taking it out on him and I had two tiny kids at home that I wasn't seeing as much and I wasn't focused at work, there are these ripples that then go through your family as well."