Jamie Theakston reveals how Davina McCall helped him discover cancer diagnosis

Jamie Theakston and Davina McCall shared an emotional moment on Monday morning's Heart FM Breakfast show, when the radio DJ made his return after a four-month break while he battled laryngeal cancer.

The two presenters, as well as Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts, reunited on-air for the first time since Jamie has been free of the disease.

On the show, he thanked Davina for playing a unique role in helping him get diagnosed, as she struggled to hold back tears.

Jamie, 54, shared that he decided to book a doctor's appointment after a tight hug from Davina left him in pain, which then led to him being diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer.

Beginning to cry, Davina said: "Can I be honest? When I hugged you that day and you went, 'Ow, ow, ow', I looked at you and I thought, 'Oh my goodness, I've really, really hurt him."

Jamie replied: "Without you doing that, I would not have known there was something wrong with my throat. So, in actual fact, it wasn't that you did any damage, it was the opposite."

© Instagram / @davinamccall Davina and Jamie share a hug as they're reunited

He also encouraged listeners to be proactive in getting checked, saying: "Ignoring cancer won't beat it. Cancer loves being ignored. It's a coward that lives in the shadows, and I think that, if we can shine a light on that, then we can defeat the darkness.

"If we just get ourselves checked, then stage one diagnosis, which is what I was very fortunate enough to be at, shouldn't be a problem. But I do, I urge you to go and get checked."

Jamie Theakston's battle with throat cancer

In October 2024, Jamie announced that he had been diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer, a type of throat cancer affecting the voice box.

After three surgeries and being told there was a 'one in six chance' that he may never be able to speak again, he revealed on 17 January that he was cancer-free.

© Getty Jamie shares two children with wife Sophie

He said: "Nice try cancer, but I'm still here! CANCER FREE! Difficult roads can lead to beautiful destinations, and after three surgeries and four months of vocal therapy, I'm back baby!!"

As of Monday 20 January, Jamie has returned to host Heart FM's Breakfast show full time.

Davina McCall's recovery from brain tumour surgery

On the show, Jamie also addressed Davina's recovery from illness, after doctors found and removed a benign tumour on her brain, commenting that she looks 'amazing'.

She responded: "It's been a rollercoaster and it's weirdly been quite nice being simultaneously trying to get through something with you."

Davina recently shared a candid glimpse into her recovery journey on an Instagram livestream, where she showed her surgery scar while her partner, Michael Douglas, cut her hair.

© Instagram Davina showed off her scars

The couple joked and smiled plenty throughout, with Davina later joking that she should "have brain surgery more often" after complimenting Michael on the final look.

During her recovery, Davina has been incredibly vocal about her health scare, using her platform to encourage fans to prioritise their health. In an Instagram video, she shared how her tumour was discovered during a private health check.

"It saved my life," she said. "Preventative medicine is better than reactive medicine. Eat well, do exercise, and be less stressed."

© Instagram / @davinamccall Davina sharing an update from hospital after her surgery

While acknowledging that private healthcare isn't accessible to all, she urged viewers to take advantage of NHS health checks.

Reflecting on her journey, she said: "I really feel a lot more myself now. My sense of gratitude is growing by the day. I'm looking forward to Christmas."