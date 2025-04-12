Harry Potter star warned he may never 'walk or talk' before emergency spinal surgery 

Nick Moran — best known for his role as the head snatcher Scabior in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows films — has undergone spinal surgery, after complaining about a pain in his neck that he was treating with Deep Heat.

"He's recovering but [doctors] basically said that he might never walk or talk again, which was traumatic," Nick's friend Terry Stone shared."He's not in the best of health, but when he came out of the operation I was like 'thank God' because I think he'd decided he'd rather not walk or talk than die."

"Nick had urgent spinal surgery over a week ago, which carries the usual risks of such procedures," his rep told Daily Mail. "All went well — he is now back home on his way to a full recovery after a short stay in the hospital."

Podcast host Terry added: "Nick's girlfriend was saying, 'You’ve got to get it checked out' but as a bloke he said, 'No I'll put some Deep Heat on it,' then he went to the doctors and got sent to A&E and told, 'We need to take you in for an emergency operation because this is life threatening.'"

"I spoke to one of his family members and he damaged his neck somehow and it’s affecting his spinal cord and some of the things that operate your speech and your legs."

Terry added that the doctors replaced bones in Nick's neck with artificial bone during the "micro surgery," and "because there's so many nerves around the neck and spine this made the operation tricky with those awful chances of not being able to speak or walk again".

Terry also shared a picture of Nick in the ICU with a neck brace around his neck.

"News update for you all on Nick Moran. He’s had major surgery and is recovering in the ICU. He's giving us the thumbs up but still needs your support, prayers & love," Terry wrote alongside the picture, which has since been deleted.

Nick has also appeared in Guy Ritchie's Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and 2018 film Terminal with Margot Robbie.

He starred as Scabioir in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' Part 1 and Part 2 in 2010 and 2011.

Scabior was a wizard and a Snatcher in the gang led by Fenrir Greyback during the height of the Second Wizarding War, and he was among the group that kidnapped Harry, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley during the war.

He took part in the Battle of Hogwarts and duelled with Neville Longbottom before Neville spelled the bridge to collapse, during which time Scabior fell to his death.