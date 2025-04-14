Victoria Beckham's exciting milestone she may reach before husband David

Over the years, Victoria Beckham and her husband David have proven their power couple credentials.

Former Spice Girl Victoria, 50, has cemented her status as a prominent fashion designer, while David, 49, boasts an impressive sporting career and is now a proud co-owner of football club, Inter Miami CF.

© WireImage The couple have been married since 1999

Between them, the duo have received numerous awards and accolades. In 2011, Victoria's eponymous fashion label won Designer Brand of the Year at the British Fashion Awards, in 2017 she was awarded an OBE, and last year, she clinched Harper's Bazaar Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Women of the Year Awards.

© Getty Images VB posing with her Entrepreneur Award

As for David, the former England captain boasts an array of sporting achievements, including the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, which he nabbed in 2001. He received his OBE from the late Queen in 2003.

According to brand and culture expert Nick Ede, designer Victoria could be on track to receive one of the highest honours in the UK before David.

Chatting to HELLO!, he said: "I think that Victoria could be in line to become a Dame in the not too distant future, with her brand becoming synonymous with UK fashion and her flying the flag like previous fashion Dames Vivienne Westwood, Anya Hindmarch and Zandra Rhodes."

He went on to say: "I can see her well on the way to becoming fashion's finest UK export. I think she may achieve this accolade before David does as she has shown herself to be such an inspiring businesswoman, extremely hard working and a perfect ambassador for the UK."

© Getty Images David was made an OBE in 2003

David and Victoria's combined fortune

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the husband-and-wife duo have a combined net worth of $450 million, a staggeringly eye-watering £362 million.

© Karwai Tang David and Victoria's combined net worth is staggering

Aside from her beauty endorsements and eponymous label, Victoria has netted an impressive fortune from several book deals and appearances on documentaries and TV shows including Being Victoria Beckham and Germany's Next Top Model in which she starred as a judge.

David and Victoria's relationship timeline © Anthony Harvey 1997 – The couple meet in the Manchester United players' lounge – and it is reportedly love at first sight. 1998 – David pops the question on 25 January with a three-carat, marquise-cut sparkler from Boodle and Dunthorpe. 1999 – The duo tie the knot in July, four months after the arrival of their first child, Brooklyn. 2002 – Second son Romeo is born in London on 1 September. 2003 – Allegations of an affair between David and his PA, Rebecca Loos, surface 2005 – Third son Cruz is born on 20 February. 2011 – First daughter, Harper Seven, is born on 10 July. 2017 – Eighteen years after they married, the couple renew their wedding vows in January.

The mother-of-four is set to appear in a new Netflix documentary centred on her role as a business owner. The streaming giant promises exclusive access to Victoria, her family and those closest to her, while exploring her time in the spotlight.

The documentary was first announced back in August last year, with the official Netflix account writing on X, "In the most Posh news ever, a Victoria Beckham documentary series is now in production! The series will follow her reinvention as a Creative Director of her own brand — offering exclusive access to Victoria, her fashion and beauty business, and her never-before-seen archives."

© Shutterstock David's production company co-produced the Netflix documentary series "Beckham"

It's believed that the upcoming series is being produced by her husband David's production company Studio 99 in association with Dorothy St Pictures.

