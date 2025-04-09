David Beckham's strict house rules for four grown-up kids

David and Victoria Beckham might live a lavish life jet-setting across the globe, but it seems the couple are down-to-earth when it comes to their grown-up kids and even implement strict house rules for their brood.

The former Manchester United player and the ex-Spice Girls singer are proud parents to Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, and David recently opened up about the 'no phone' policy they have at home.

In a recent interview with People, the 49-year-old explained that while the Beckham clan love to have background music on when they're eating as a family, none of them are allowed phones at the dinner table.

© Instagram The Beckhams love nothing more than spending time together as a whole family

David and Victoria Beckham's house rules for four kids

Speaking with the publication at the Inter Miami CF Tailgate recently, David said: "We've always been about sitting down every evening at 6 pm, and we all eat together as a family, and we're lucky with that.

"There's music, but no screens."

The former England Football captain also explained how grilling together as a family has become something of a ritual.

The family cook outside, whether it's at their £12 million farmhouse in the Cotswolds or at their £54 million ($65m) mega-mansion in Miami.

"In the countryside in the UK, my kids are there every weekend, and we all grill every Saturday from 11 in the morning until 12 at night."

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham in the dining hall of Cotswolds farmhouse

The Beckhams' countryside bolthole is their 'escape'

Their Cotswolds farmhouse is more than just a weekend escape for the Beckhams.

Not only do they love firing up the grill on a Saturday and Sunday, but David also shared that being engrossed in the countryside has become a part of his persona, admitting that he loves getting stuck into outdoor living.

© Instagram David and Victoria also have a home in Miami where they recently threw a birthday bash

"As soon as I get up into the countryside, I normally get into my whole country get-up," he said during his Netflix documentary, during which he proudly donned a flat cap and Wellington boots.

The former footballer isn't afraid of hard graft, and is often seen tending to his garden, caring for their chickens or working on their beehive.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: David Beckham plays around with his daughter Harper in their London kitchen

Their countryside getaway is also the ideal backdrop for their plethora of furry companions, including their beloved pet dogs, Olive, Fig, Sage and Simba.

The Beckhams bought their converted farmhouse in 2016 for a reported £6 million but have poured money into renovations, making it their dream home. The house, located in Chipping Norton, is now said to be valued at £12 million.