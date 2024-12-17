David and Victoria Beckham smoulder in intimate 'date night' selfie

David and Victoria Beckham stunned their fans on Tuesday when the lovebirds shared a sweet selfie from their latest date night.

The couple, who have been married for 25 years, smouldered in the breathtaking photo, which was posted by former footballer David. The pair had headed for a romantic night at Eleven Madison Park, a fine dining restaurant in New York City, and the duo had clearly glammed up for their date at the picturesque venue.

David was dressed up in a brown suit and he smiled for the camera as he leant towards his wife to capture the moment. Victoria, meanwhile, was a breathtaking as ever with the singer rocking a stylish black outfit while almost cracking a smile alongside her beloved.

David didn't reveal what the pair ordered, but hinted at a vegan menu for the couple in his caption. Laid out on the table in front of them were two glasses of water and a glass of red wine.

© Instagram The couple headed out for a glam night

The father-of-four enthused in the caption: "More about date night WOW full vegan and spectacular with obviously great wine and even better company, @victoriabeckham @elevenmadisonpark WOW!"

David and Victoria have been dating since the 1990s and the former footballer went all out to impress his future wife when they headed on their first date.

© JULIEN DE ROSA David and Victoria have been married for 25 years

Speaking in the In Vogue: The 90s docuseries, Victoria joked: "When I first met David in 1997 he'd heard that I was the Spice Girl that liked the designer clothes."

She added: "He's like: 'I don't know what to wear, she's the one who likes designer clothes,' and so he actually went out and bought himself a full Prada look for our first date, to impress me. Which it did, because it was Prada."

© Instagram The couple regularly share insights into their love story

The Beckhams often spend time in New York City and last month, David headed their with his son Romeo, 22. The father-son duo were captured walking the streets of the Big Apple when the former footballer shared two videos of himself alongside his model son crossing a busy street.

Battling the NYC weather, both David and Romeo wrapped up in cosy beanie hats, with David donning a high-collar denim jacket and Romeo an oversized grey hoodie.

© Instagram The Beckhams regularly head to NYC

Captioning the post, David wrote: "New York New York @romeobeckham."