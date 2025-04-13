David Beckham's weekend ritual with 4 kids Victoria avoids at all costs

David Beckham recently revealed his weekend ritual that he has with his four children at the weekends, but it's one that his wife, Victoria, tends to veer away from.

The former England Football Captain was chatting in a new interview with People magazine at the Inter Miami CF Tailgate when he shared how every Saturday, he's joined by his children, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper to fire up the grills and cook up a storm for the whole family.

© Getty David and Victoria Beckham have weekend rituals with their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

However, it seems his wife of 26 years prefers to allow David to be head chef, while she spectates and enjoys the delicious results – we can relate!

David Beckham's weekend ritual for his four kids

When asked by the publication if the fashion designer likes to partake in the cooking, the footballing legend said with a laugh: "She is more about eating and drinking… whereas it's me and the boys, and Harper actually loves to cook as well."

It's no secret that the 49-year-old is a keen chef. David often shares videos and photos of his culinary creations on his social media, or indeed his Netflix documentary released last year.

Though the Beckhams undoubtedly can afford private chefs to cook their lunches and dinners, food is clearly a real passion of David.

© Instagram The Beckham boys love to fire up the grill at their Cotswold farmhouse. The couple bought the £12m farmhouse in Chipping Norton in 2013

And it's not just food he takes great pride in, but using sit down meals as a prime opportunity to spend precious time with his children with no distractions.

During the same interview at the Inter Miami event, he explained how dinner times are loud and sociable with music playing in the background, but that they have a strict no-phone policy.

"In the countryside in the UK, my kids are there every weekend, and we all grill every Saturday from 11 in the morning until 12 at night."

© Instagram The former Manchester United player is keen chef and often shares video of him cooking at home with his family

The Beckhams' private escape where they relish cooking

Fortunately for David and co., they have the perfect surroundings for slap-up meals.

They can fire up the grill at their £12 million farmhouse, which boasts generous outdoor space and an outdoor tent where they can grill plenty of delicious meat cuts and fish.

© Instagram David Beckham loves cooking up a storm in the kitchen

The house also has a grand dining room where they typically sit down for a lavish meal at Christmas time.

Meanwhile, the Beckhams also have a gorgeous Miami mansion right on the water, complete with a roof terrace and fully-fitted outdoor kitchen and grill, so they never miss an opportunity to barbeque at their US pad.