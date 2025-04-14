Hoda Kotb is glowing in makeup-free beach selfie during spring break adventure

Hoda Kotb inspired many of her fans after making the brave decision to quit her hugely successful Today Show gig at the start of the year to make more room for her family life.

The TV favorite hasn't looked back since, and is currently having the time of her life with her family during spring break.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the podcast star posted a photo of herself standing on the beach at night time with her sister Hala and two young daughters, Haley and Hope.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb looked fabulous as she posed on the beach with her family during spring break

The doting mom looked fresh faced and fabulous as she held up her phone to take a selfie. In the caption, she wrote: "Full moon… full hearts xo."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many pleased to see how happy Hoda looked. "I'm glad you’ve adjusted to spending time with the girls you so deserve it. Enjoy," one wrote, while another remarked: "So happy to see you enjoying time with family." A third added: "You made a wonderful choice Hoda."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda on her last day on the Today Show with daughters Haley and Hope

Hoda has taken several steps to transform her life, as not only has she quit her job on Today, but she also relocated to the suburbs back in 2024, shortly before announcing her departure news.

The star was raising her two daughters in an apartment in New York City, but is now happily living in Westchester.

© Instagram Hoda has been thriving since leaving Today

She's posted several updates since the move last year, including a glimpse inside her home and huge backyard, as well as a photo of herself taking her daughters to school.

Hoda's former co-star Savannah Guthrie has gone to visit her too, and the pair posed for several photos during the occasion, which looked like a great time had by all.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda is still in touch with her former Today co-stars

The star is still as in demand as ever work wise since leaving Today, but now she's able to pick and choose her commitments to fit in with her schedule. She recently attended the USA Today's Women of the Year award at the start of March, which saw her being honored.

The glitzy event took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, and during the evening, Hoda told the crowds: "There's a reason you're in this room. Whether you're getting an award or not, there was a woman behind you with two pom poms who said, 'Yes, you can.' So tonight, we honor those women who brought us into this room on this beautiful night so that we could receive incredible awards on (their) behalf."

© Instagram Hoda Kotb and ex Joel Schiffman with their daughters Haley and Hope

During a sit-down interview afterwards, Hoda explained her reasoning behind leaving Today. She said: "Like anybody who’s done anything for a long time, you feel safe and know what tomorrow is going to bring.

"I decided my kids needed more of my time pie and I wondered what else I could do. I changed my life 8 million times in my 50s. Then I started thinking about my 60s, like, 'Well, what’s that decade going to be about?' Let's make it something different; let's be brave."