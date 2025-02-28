Hoda Kotb's surprise appearance on Today leaves her feeling left out

Hoda Kotb shocked her former co-hosts as she made a surprise appearance on Friday's installment of The Today Show. The NBC alum tuned in for the show's special Live from New Orleans episode to wish Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer a happy Mardi Gras.

The third hour of the morning show was hosted in New Orleans with the news anchors sitting in Mardi Gras World alongside the Mississippi River to enjoy the weekend long parade.

Recommended video You may also like Hoda Kotb’s TV Blunder On Her Last Day On The Today Show Hoda Kotb’s TV blunder on her last day on the Today show as she realizes they’re talking about the iconic Christmas tree and not her

Before the show kicked off with a city tour and interviews with renowned culinary stars, the hosts were taken by surprise with a call from a familiar face.

Introducing their former co-host, Al teased: "I think we've got a very special person who knows this city well. Take a look."

© NBC Hoda made a special appearance on the show

A video of Hoda sitting in a cozy white armchair in a beautiful office adorned with wood accents was then displayed on the screen. "Hey guys. Wait a minute, are you in my city? Without me?," Hoda asked.

She continued: "Ok, Al, Craig, Dylan, you guys. I know what you're going to do. Eat all the food, yes you will. Listen to all the music, yes you will. Enjoy what I believe is the best city on earth."

Hoda then began to fake cry as she said: "Y'all have so much without me."

"Happy Mardi Gras."

© NBC The hosts were based in New Orleans

Delighted by Hoda's surprise stint, Dylan said: "This is Hoda's city."

Al responded to his co-star as he shared a sweet anecdote about a trip he shared with Hoda in New Orleans a decade ago. He said: "About ten years ago I got to ride on a float with Hoda during the parade. It was like riding with the Queen of England."

The trio then introduced their special Today food event named Taste of New Orleans and tried the city's signature beignets.

© Instagram Hoda surprised Savannah on her book tour

Hoda grew up in Morgantown, West Virginia, and Alexandria Virginia, but later moved to New Orleans and resided there throughout the 1990s.

The former news anchor is clearly feeling nostalgic about her time on the show as she recently surprised her friend Savannah Guthrie by rocking up to her latest book tour appearance on Tuesday.

© Getty Images Hoda's last day on the Today Show

Savannah was promoting her upcoming novel Mostly What God Does is Love You with appearances in the midwest and on the east coast.

The author captioned the adorable post: "happiness is… your friend surprising — no, SHOCKING you — by showing up at your book event. @hodakotb there is just no one like you. my biggest cheerleader from beginning to end."