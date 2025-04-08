Paris Hilton celebrates 'unforgettable' moment for kids Phoenix and London in latest family video — watch

Motherhood is undoubtedly Paris Hilton's best look yet.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer proved as much in her latest social media post, as she shared a glimpse into her vacation in Hawai'i with her kids.

The Y2K icon first became a mom in January 2023 when she welcomed son Phoenix Barron with husband Carter Reum, who she married in 2021, via surrogacy, followed by daughter London Marilyn, also born via surrogacy, ten months later.

Paris' Hawai'ian getaway

As Paris capped off her trip to Hawai'i, she took to Instagram and shared a video montage highlighting just some of the "unforgettable" moments she enjoyed with the kids.

Among them were playing in the sand, walks on the beach, watching beautiful sunsets, riding around the golf course, and more activities in Kona, which is a town on the west coast of Hawai'i Island, commonly known as the Big Island.

"Me and my #Ohana," Paris first wrote in her caption, using the Hawai'ian word for "family," and added: "We had such a fun time in Hawaii, playing on the beach and in the waves with my #CutesieCrew was such a special, unforgettable experience. My heart is so full and I'm so excited for the lifetime of family fun that's ahead of us. #Aloha for now Kona!"

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "You look radiant and oh so happy," one noted, as others followed suit with: "The most well deserved vacation, and the cutest cutesie crew!!!" and: "LOVE seeing you so HAPPY!!" as well as: "Awww so happy to see you happy," plus another one of her followers also commented: "Your family is made of sunshine."

Reeling from heartbreak

Earlier this year, Paris was one of thousands of Los Angeles residents — including fellow celebrities such as Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, and Miles Teller, among many others — to have lost a home in the wildfire crisis that ravaged Los Angeles.

Paris, in an emotional Instagram post at the time, shared: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

"This house wasn’t just a place to live — it was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family," she further wrote, adding: "It was where [my son] Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it's devastating beyond words."

She continued: "What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn't just my story. So many people have lost everything. It's not just walls and roofs — it's the memories that made those houses homes. It's the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives."

"And yet, in this pain, I know I'm incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe. That's the most important thing, and I'm holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the firefighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires. Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it's the love we share that truly matters. I'm sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now," she concluded.