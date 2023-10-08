Hoda Kotb's daughters wear big smiles in adorable new photos with rarely-seen relatives from celebratory family moment

Hoda Kotb is soaking up time with her two daughters and extended family, and they have a reason to celebrate!

The longtime Today Show star is showering her sister Haya Kotb with love this weekend, as she is celebrating her birthday.

The Kotb family all gathered for the special occasion – they even had matching t-shirts! – and the veteran television anchor shared a sweet glimpse of it with fans.

Hoda took to Instagram Sunday and shared a slew of heartfelt photos of her and her family's celebrations for Haya, during which the two siblings twinned in matching "Happy Birthday Haya" t-shirts that had a photo of Hoda and Haya with Hoda's two daughters.

The weekend was full of craft making, matching t-shirts, balloons, and smiles for the Kotb family, and the mom-of-two also shared adorable photos of her daughters Haley Joy, six, and Hope Catherine, three, who got to enjoy plenty of drawing and hugs with their family.

"Early bday surprise for my sis!!!" Hoda wrote in her caption, adding: "Happy birthday Haya!" next to a string of celebratory emojis.

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over all the heartwarming snaps, with one fan writing: "How wonderful is this. Look at all the smiles and happiness. Simplicity."

Others followed suit with: "What a great thing to do! Happy birthday to your sister!!!" and: "Love your family!" as well as: "Love your happy photos. Makes me smile," plus another one of her followers also added: "The girls are growing so fast!! Happy birthday to your sister!!"

© Instagram Hoda and her family had ear-to-ear smiles during the celebration

Haya's birthday falls later in October, and last year, Hoda also shared a snippet of her celebrations for her sibling.

At the time, she posted a sweet photo of herself with Haya plus Haley and Hope out enjoying dinner, and wrote: "Happy bday to the best aunt and even better sister!!! Love you Irwin xo."

