Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's £17.5m home with four kids is a real-life winter wonderland – watch

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field not only dressed up their family for Christmas dinner, but also their grand £17.5 million home.

The Loose Women star amped up the glamour in a green check mini skirt, knee-high boots and a matching ebony cardigan with her long hair in Hollywood waves. She held hands with her son Beau as she walked into their living room, which had been decked out with not one but three Christmas trees.

WATCH: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's Kensington home is a real-life winter wonderland

The fairy lights wrapped around the branches cast the room in a soft glow, illuminating the red velvet bows, numerous baubles and orange Christmas presents.

One highlight was the train track that snaked around the multiple trees, paving the way for a mini train that would have delighted Ayda and Robbie's four children, daughter Teddy 12, son Charlie 10, daughter Coco, six, and son Beau, four.

"All aboard The Williams Express #christmas #polarexpress #family. Wishing you all a very blessed and joyous season!! The Williams Family," Ayda captioned the clip.

© Instagram The singer and the Loose Women star showed off their festive Kensington home in December

The family had previously posted photos of them decorating one towering tree in gold, silver and blue baubles. Singer Robbie embraced the festive spirit in a £150 velour navy dressing gown from his wife's eponymous clothing label.

© Instagram The couple's children looked all grown up

Meanwhile, Ayda stunned in a £280 silky green checked pyjama set, Teddy dressed in a £135 burgundy satin cat pyjamas, and Coco looked stylish in a white long-sleeved top layered beneath a green frilly dress. The boys rocked green Christmas jumpers embroidered with snowflake patterns.

© Getty The couple share four kids

Ayda and Robbie live in a stunning home in Holland Park, Kensington, the exclusive neighbourhood of Victoria and David Beckham.

The couple, who met in 2006, got married at their Beverly Hills mansion in 2010. However, they are based primarily in the UK now with their four kids.

© Dave Benett Robbie and Ayda got married at their Beverly Hills home in 2010

Robbie purchased another property in Switzerland worth an estimated £24 million in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

