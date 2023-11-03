LeAnn Rimes channels Taylor Swift in head-turning poolside photo

LeAnn Rimes showed some love for Taylor Swift on Thursday and fans were left saying the same thing.

The 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' singer made a bold appearance on Instagram as she recreated one of Taylor's iconic waterside looks.

Dressed in jeans, a white vest and blue, knitted sweater, LeAnn leaned forward laughing, striking the exact same pose as on the cover of Taylor's 1989 album.

"It’s a 1989 (“taylor’s version” of course) and red lip kinda day," she captioned the post where she had also added a photo of the album cover in question.

"Thank you for my cardigan @taylorswift," LeAnn added before concluding: "Couldn’t resist a little recreate, seeing that it was halloween and all."

Fans flipped out over the imagery and immediately began commenting, with many saying the same thing.

"Leann if you do a collab on Taylor Swift Taylor’s Version I just might pass away," wrote one, while another added: "A duet between you two needs to happen," while a third quipped: "Oh we’re ready for a collab, queen."

© Getty Images LeAnn Rimes and Taylor Swift performed during the 44th annual Academy Of Country Music Awards' Artist of the Decade in 2009

Some remembered the moment when Taylor opened for LeAnn in 2007, a fact which stunned a number of fans who asked: "Tell me this didn't happen," and, "What??????"

Both stars know what it's like to grow up in the spotlight. Taylor, 33, was only 14 years old when she signed a music publishing deal with Sony/ATV.

© Getty Images LeAnn burst onto the scene at the age of 13

She became the youngest person to sign in the company's history. LeAnn was 13 when she topped the charts with her rendition of 'Blue'.

At 41, she's been performing for decades but recently revealed her unexpected backstage demands - and they are far from rock and roll. Rather than her rider being packed with requests such as room-temperature water, and far fetched cuisines, LeAnn wants for just one thing.

© Getty Images LeAnn is married to Eddie Cibrian

"I have officially asked for a rocking chair on my rider," she revealed in an Instagram video. "And it's because I'm now 41. No, I'm just kidding. It's because when I'm home and I'm working on vocal stuff or, like, warming up, I'll sit on a bouncy ball."

She continued: "I figured the next best thing when I'm out here is to find a rocking chair. It's really good to keep my mind off of focusing on things too much."

© Getty Images LeAnn has been on the scene for several successful decades

Off stage, LeAnn has been married to American actor Eddie Cibrian since 2011. They met on the set of the Lifetime television movie, Northern Lights, in 2008, when they were both married to other people.

LeAnn was married to Dean Sheremet while Eddie was married to RHOB alum, Brandi Glanville, who he shares two children with.

