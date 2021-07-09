RHOBH's Brandi Glanville makes surprise revelation over relationship with LeAnn Rimes The two have changed a lot

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has shared that she is now best friends with LeAnn Rimes, years after the singer embarked on an affair with Brandi's then-husband Eddie Cipriani.

The former reality star and Eddie were married for eight years and had two children before he met LeAnn on the set of 2008 film Northern Exposure.

They had an affair and it came to light when pictures of the pair kissing in a restaurant were published. Eddie and LeAnn married in 2011.





Now, speaking on the podcast So This Is Adulting, Brandi shared how the pair "saved" her during the past year when she was so "scared" by the situation.

"We're good, they've been my pod during the COVID situation," she shared.



"I saw them on birthdays for the kids, on Mother's day, Easter, we get along really well. Of course there will be hiccups, I had one the other day with my husband, but we are raising these kids together for the rest of our lives, I am not going to hold back. I am not trying to fight.

"But I feel I have grown the past ten years and am a totally different person than I was in 2009, I am stronger."

Brandi is now close with LeAnn

Brandi added: "Covid has changed all of us, not for the better, some of my friendships are definitely over and I have been mourning that.

"But I just 'hocus pocus change my focus!' I try to stay busy."

She also revealed how she refused to allow anyone else to control the narrative, admitting that she and Eddie had "great sex" and that she wasn't a "terrible wife," he was "just a cheater".

Brandi and LeAnn had a vocal and public feud in the years that followed; LeAnn told HELLO! in 2013 that "things are calm as far as our marriage and our home" but admitted that she "can't speak for the rest of it".

"We're happy and I'm happy with Eddie. We have a really blissful home life."

Brandi and Eddie are parents to two sons; LeAnn, 38, has helped Eddie with raising her step-sons.

