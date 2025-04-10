Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Liam Neeson's two ultra-famous girlfriends before marriage to late Natasha Richardson
Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson arrive at the BFI 52 London Film Festival: 'The Other Man' Premiere at the Odeon West End on October 17, 2008 in London, England© Getty Images

The Taken actor has had a star-studded love life

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
There is no denying that Liam Neeson had one great love story with Natasha Richardson.

The Taken actor met the The Parent Trap actress while performing in a revival of the play Anna Christie on Broadway in 1993, and they tied the knot the following year.

The couple welcomed two sons, Michéal, born in 1995, and Daniel, born the following year, and were married until the beloved actress passed away in 2009 after suffering from a traumatic brain injury from a skiing accident at the Mont Tremblant Resort, Montreal. See a video of Liam and Michéal together on the screen below.

Before Natasha

Before his great love story with Natasha however, Liam had quite the star-studded love life.

In 1980, he met none other than Helen Mirren while working on the 1981 film Excalibur, and they lived together and dated until 1985.

They have both spoken candidly and positively about each other in the decades since their relationship, with Liam describing her as a "remarkable woman" when asked about their relationship in a 2023 interview with ET Canada.

Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson, during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, south London, 2018© Getty
Helen and Liam have reunited decades after their romance

"I should be so lucky and be honored to have spent three or four years with that lady," he gushed, adding: "She's really something else."

Helen has similarly spoken fondly of their time together. In a 2022 interview with AARP, she explained how she got into the habit of making men's shirts, and revealed: "All my boyfriends had to have a shirt made by me."

Liam Neeson and Dame Helen Mirren attend the Reinvented and Reimagined Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London relaunch party on June 11, 2019 in London, England© Getty
The former couple in 2019

Asked whether Liam had one, she shared: "I did make one for Liam, oddly enough," before reflecting on the love that they had for each other.

"We loved each other. We were not meant to be together in that way, but we loved each other very, very much. I love him deeply to this day. He's such an amazing guy," she said.

James Brolin, actress/singer Barbra Streisand, and actor Liam Neeson attend USC Shoah Foundation's 20th Anniversary Gala at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 7, 2014 in Century City, California© Getty
Liam greeting his ex Barbra's current husband James Brolin in 2014

Liam's other girlfriends

Liam also dated another legend: the one and only Barbra Streisand. Though they kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and have not often commented on it, they reportedly dated from 1991 to 1992. He has also been romantically linked to Brooke Shields, Julia Roberts, and public relations executive Freya St. Johnston.

Photo of Liam Neeson with his sons Daniel Neeson and Micheal Neeson New York Rangers Vs. Boston Bruins game at © Getty Images
The actor with his sons Daniel and Michéal in 2016

Past dating

These days however, Liam is seemingly very much happily single. Last year, asked by People whether he still dates, he declared: "No, in a word. I'm past all that."

