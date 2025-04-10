Liam Neeson's two ultra-famous girlfriends before marriage to late Natasha Richardson

There is no denying that Liam Neeson had one great love story with Natasha Richardson.

The Taken actor met the The Parent Trap actress while performing in a revival of the play Anna Christie on Broadway in 1993, and they tied the knot the following year.

The couple welcomed two sons, Michéal, born in 1995, and Daniel, born the following year, and were married until the beloved actress passed away in 2009 after suffering from a traumatic brain injury from a skiing accident at the Mont Tremblant Resort, Montreal. See a video of Liam and Michéal together on the screen below.

Before Natasha

Before his great love story with Natasha however, Liam had quite the star-studded love life.

In 1980, he met none other than Helen Mirren while working on the 1981 film Excalibur, and they lived together and dated until 1985.

They have both spoken candidly and positively about each other in the decades since their relationship, with Liam describing her as a "remarkable woman" when asked about their relationship in a 2023 interview with ET Canada.

© Getty Helen and Liam have reunited decades after their romance

"I should be so lucky and be honored to have spent three or four years with that lady," he gushed, adding: "She's really something else."

Helen has similarly spoken fondly of their time together. In a 2022 interview with AARP, she explained how she got into the habit of making men's shirts, and revealed: "All my boyfriends had to have a shirt made by me."

© Getty The former couple in 2019

Asked whether Liam had one, she shared: "I did make one for Liam, oddly enough," before reflecting on the love that they had for each other.

"We loved each other. We were not meant to be together in that way, but we loved each other very, very much. I love him deeply to this day. He's such an amazing guy," she said.

© Getty Liam greeting his ex Barbra's current husband James Brolin in 2014

Liam's other girlfriends

Liam also dated another legend: the one and only Barbra Streisand. Though they kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and have not often commented on it, they reportedly dated from 1991 to 1992. He has also been romantically linked to Brooke Shields, Julia Roberts, and public relations executive Freya St. Johnston.

© Getty Images The actor with his sons Daniel and Michéal in 2016

Past dating

These days however, Liam is seemingly very much happily single. Last year, asked by People whether he still dates, he declared: "No, in a word. I'm past all that."