Tiger Lily Hutchence confirms secret wedding amid first pregnancy in latest outing

Tiger Lily Hutchence seemingly confirmed her newlywed status during a London outing with her new husband, Ben Archer, on Tuesday.

The daughter of legendary INXS rocker Michael Hutchence was glowing as she walked beside Ben down the streets of London, two months after the couple announced they were expecting their first child via Instagram.

Out and about

© Instagram Tiger Lily and Ben wore matching gold bands

Tiger Lily wore a sweet outfit for the casual outing, opting for a pair of navy trousers, a white shirt, and a red and pink cardigan. She accessorised with a beige tote bag and wore her long brown locks down past her shoulders. The mum-to-be added a pair of comfortable sneakers with white socks as she made her way around the city.

Her growing baby bump was on display as she proudly walked alongside her new husband. The pair both wore new gold bands on their ring fingers, confirming that they had wed.

Ben, who works as a filmmaker, donned matching blue jeans and a denim jacket as he pulled a small black suitcase along behind him. He wore a white tee and white button-up shirt under the jacket, adding black boots to complete the look.

Their outing comes just days after The Sun reported that Tiger Lily and Ben had tied the knot in an intimate London ceremony.

Baby on board

© Instagram Tiger Lily announced her pregnancy via Instagram

The couple met in 2023, just months after she split from her long-term boyfriend, Nick Allbrook.

Ben announced that his partner was expecting in January with a subtle social media post that saw the 28-year-old with her hand on her growing belly.

"My love @heavenlytiger is doing a show," he wrote in the caption. His girlfriend simply responded, "Wahooo love you," alongside the hatching chicken emoji, seemingly confirming fans' suspicions that she was expecting.

© Instagram Tiger Lily and Ben have been together since 2023

Tiger Lily's late parents, Michael and his girlfriend Paula Yates, welcomed their daughter in 1996, sharing how excited they were to welcome her into their lives.

"She's amazing. She's never cried," Michael told Triple J after her birth. "I mean, people go: 'Oh my God how can you deal with it?' But it's easy. We wake her up in the morning. She's just the one we ordered."

He added that their parenting style was far from conventional. "Paula writes books [on motherhood]. They're mad-cap concepts but they work," he said. "We don't have cots, she sleeps with us. We don't carry around prams or any of that stuff, she just hangs out. And it works. Premonition style."

Following in their footsteps

© Getty Images Michael and Paula welcomed Tiger Lily in 1996

Paula was previously married to Irish rocker Bob Geldof, and the pair shared daughters Fifi, Peaches and Pixie. Tragically, Michael took his own life in 1997 when Tiger Lily was just 16 months old; Paula then passed away following an accidental overdose in 2000.

Orphaned at just four years old, she was then adopted by Paula's ex-husband, Bob, and raised as his own.

Tiger Lily is following in her father's footsteps with a love for music and wrote an album dedicated to her late sister, Peaches, who passed away in 2014 after an accidental overdose.

"I made this cassette in the living room of our house in Fremantle, a seaside town in Western Australia," she revealed in the biography of her album. "I had always been shy to sing with others but moving across the world and my ex-boyfriend Nick had given me some bravery."

