Cressida Bonas shows off blossoming baby bump ahead of due date

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has shared a beautiful baby bump photo ahead of her looming due date.

The 36-year-old, who is expecting her second child with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, shared a carousel of snapshots on her Instagram profile, including a wholesome picture that showed her posing on a barge with her loved one.

Looking relaxed and happy, Cressida showed off her blossoming bump in a pastel blue sundress which she paired with a lemon-yellow knitted jumper. She accessorised with a chunky beaded necklace and wore her honeyed blonde locks flipped over to one side.

© Instagram Cressida and Harry are already doting parents to a son called Wilbur

She was joined in the snapshot by her husband Harry who rocked a zip-up grey jersey, a navy baseball cap and some sunglasses.

Elsewhere, the dancer and actress uploaded a snapshot in which she could be seen walking hand in hand with her little boy, Wilbur. The tot, whom Cressida and Harry welcomed in 2022, looked so precious dressed in a pair of turquoise shorts and a teal cable knit jumper.

"A few treasures," the mother-of-one wrote in her caption.

Cressida and Harry, who tied the knot in 2020, used a frozen embryo for their second pregnancy. The mother-of-one announced that she was expecting her second child in an interview with The Spectator magazine in January this year.

© Shutterstock The actress is expecting her second child

At the time, she said: "I am now well into my second pregnancy… Having conceived through IVF the first time, we were fortunate to have another embryo stored away in a freezer."

Meanwhile, in a new interview with HELLO!, the podcast host shared: "I have a toddler and another one on the way in less than two months, and I'm definitely feeling it."

© Getty Images Cressida Bonas wed property developer Harry in 2020

She continued: "Motherhood is full of contradictions; it can be very challenging but can then be magical. It's the hardest thing I've ever done, and the best thing I've ever done."

Cressida's latest venture

The actress has launched a new podcast with her half-sister, Isabelle Branson. Titled Lessons From Our Mothers, the series explores the topic of motherhood and features an array of well-known guests including baking guru Dame Mary Berry, Hollywood star Kate Winslet, and author and presenter Giovanna Fletcher.

Cressida Bonas teamed up with her sister Isabella to create a new podcast centred on motherhood

The idea for their podcast came about after their mother was admitted to intensive care last year with pneumonia. After she recovered, the pair made sure to sit down with her once a week to record her life, including her childhood and her bond with her parents.

"Then we thought: 'Wouldn't it be interesting to talk to other people about their mothers, or the maternal influence in their life?'", Cressida told HELLO!.