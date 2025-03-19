Cressida Bonas flooded with support as she makes big career announcement  

Actress Cressida Bonas delighted fans on Wednesday when she made a big announcement regarding her latest career venture.

In a post shared to Instagram, the mother-of-one revealed she's launched a new podcast titled Lessons 'From Our Mothers', alongside her half-sister Isabella Branson.

Sharing a glimpse inside her new project, Cressida opted to share snippets from her interviews, as well as a sweet black-and-white photo showing the pair sharing a laugh as they recorded an episode.

"Introducing Lessons From Our Mothers," the caption read. "We are excited to share something that we've been working on for a while… our new podcast, Lessons From Our Mothers, launching on Mothering Sunday 2025!"

She continued: "Have you ever stopped to think about the maternal figures in your life and how they have shaped who you are today? Have you ever asked them about their own experiences, or thought about the lessons that you have learned from them?

"Lessons From Our Mothers is a series of conversations that celebrate motherhood and mothering in all its forms. When our own mum fell ill last year, we set out to ask her all the questions that we had never thought to ask - and now, we're on a sisterly mission to find out the stories of some special guests (and their mothers) through this podcast."

At the end of the post, Isabella and Cressida confirmed that their first episode will drop on Sunday 30th March.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with supportive messages. One wrote: "Can't wait to listen to all of these! Well done girls. How special," while a second noted: "Wow, I didn't expect that. Looking forward to it," and a third chimed in: "This has already moved me to tears. Such a beautifully thoughtful idea. There's so much we forget to ask our mothers, and this is a poignant reminder to cherish every moment."

Cressida and Isabella's mother is Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon. She married her first husband, Esmond Cooper-Key, in 1971, with the pair going on to welcome a daughter called Pandora. They nonetheless divorced in 1976, and Pandora sadly died last year after suffering from various cancers.

Her second husband was John Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe. They wed in 1977 and welcomed three children together: Georgiana, Isabella and Jacobi. She later married Jeffrey Bonas in 1988, and their daughter, Cressida, came into the world soon afterwards.

Lady Mary Gaye wed her fourth husband, Christopher Shaw, in 1996, but the pair divorced four years later.

Cressida's family life

The model and actress is happily married to property investor Harry Wentworth-Stanley. The couple, who tied the knot in 2000, are doting parents to a son called Wilbur, and are now expecting their second child together.

Earlier this year, Cressida revealed that she fell pregnant using an embryo that she had frozen. "I am now well into my second pregnancy," Cressida said in January. "Having conceived through IVF the first time, we were fortunate to have another embryo stored away in a freezer."