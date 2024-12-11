Cressida Bonas shares adorable photo of vibrant blonde son Wilbur

Cressida Bonas doesn't often share photos of her son Wilbur, but on Tuesday, the actress shared a slew of never-before-seen family photos featuring her toddler.

Taking to her Instagram account, Cressida posted the most adorable photo amongst a 'photo dump', one of which featured her son Wilbur about to blow out a cake full of candles. Whilst the exact date of her son's big day isn't known, Wilbur was welcomed in late 2022.

The sweet snap showed Cressida holding a delicious-looking birthday cake covered in candles. Wilbur looked so adorable in the photo, his vibrant blonde hair taking front and centre.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "'Some things before it got real cold… “I wonder what adventures happen beyond this hill” … Cake… The Budgkin looking smug in Rye, a favourite book… 2 friends in the night sky… the beaver supermoon… a page from The Giant on the Skyline by @clover.stroud."

Friends and fans of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend weighed in with sweet comments. "Adorable moments, love." A second added: "Lovely, Cress."

Cressida recently opened up about parenting her young son, whom she shares with her husband, Harry Wentworth-Stanley, in a heart-wrenching piece following the death of her sister, Pandora Cooper-Keys.

She penned: "I wish I could talk to her about raising sons, as I’m also now the mother of a baby boy. Her boys are teenagers and I’m just starting out with an almost two-year-old, so she had already walked the path that I’m beginning.

"I have a journal filled with scribbles and notes from conversations with my sisters. On one page, I had written down something Pandora said just after I’d given birth to a boy: 'No matter what, they’ll always love and want to protect their mums.'"

Cressida shares Wilbur with her estate agent husband, Harry. The pair crossed paths while studying at Leeds University, and later tied the knot in 2020 in a secret ceremony, with only a handful of guests present.