Jennifer Lopez's major travel plans revealed following divorce from Ben Affleck

Since stepping into her single era, Jennifer Lopez has been making big plans that will take her beyond the United States.

The 55-year-old's latest venture will see her jet off to Saudi Arabia for an "unforgettable" concert on Saturday. The singer shared the exciting news via an Instagram video on Tuesday evening.

© Getty Images The singer is set to headline the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jennifer will headline the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 19 and will sing her greatest hits from throughout the decades. The occasion will mark the star's first performance at an F1 event in 11 years after she last headlined at the Singapore Grand Prix back in 2014.

The musician will perform alongside a slew of star-studded names including PartyNextDoor, Major Lazer, and Usher. Formula 1 is returning for the fifth running of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.

© Getty Images The couple have now divorced

The event will take Jennifer further away from her ex-husband Ben Affleck, who is currently busy filming his upcoming project Animals in Los Angeles. The actress also has a hectic work schedule ahead of her as she continues to film her romantic comedy Office Romance in Brooklyn, New York, alongside a string of summer tour dates.

Jennifer rekindled her romance with Ben in 2021 and the pair tied the knot in July 2022 with an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple were joined by their friends and family for a larger wedding in Georgia two months later.

However, the relationship was short-lived as Jennifer filed for divorce exactly two years after the second ceremony. The star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

© Getty Images Jennifer has a busy work schedule ahead of her

Five months later, the pair reached an official divorce settlement despite reportedly not having a prenuptial agreement. TMZ revealed that both parties will retain the earnings they individually acquired from various projects during their marriage.

The singer's 2024 This Is Me…Live tour was cancelled a few months before she filed for divorce. "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," read the statement released at the time.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

During Ben's interview with GQ last month, he addressed his divorce from the hitmaker. The actor opened up about the couples' differing temperaments as he discussed his appearance in Jennifer's 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

"My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved than hers. As it happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things," he shared.

"I think the thing that I said in that documentary or the piece that they used was where I said, You don’t marry a ship's captain and then say, 'Well, I don’t like going out in the water'. You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship."